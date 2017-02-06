Airbnb Releases #WeAccept Super Bowl Ad After Racism Claims

Airbnb Releases #WeAccept Super Bowl Ad After Racism Claims

The company promoted a message of love for all after Black renters raised concerns about discrimination last year.

1 day ago

97.9 The Beat Staff
Airbnb released an emotional ad that promoted acceptance for all during Super Bowl 51 Sunday after the company faced claims of racism against Black customers last year, reports USA Today.

From USA Today:

“No matter who you are, where you’re from, who you love, or who you worship, you deserve to belong,” wrote Airbnb CEO Brian Chesky in a link to the #WeAccept campaign, announced Sunday.

Airbnb says its goal is to provide short-term housing for 100,000 people “in need” over the next five years. “We’ll start with refugees, disaster survivors, and relief workers, though we want to accommodate many more types of displaced people over time,” says the advertisement, which shows an evolving overlay of people of various races, ages and religious backgrounds.

…Last year, Airbnb faced charges of racism on its platform as African-American renters shared stories of getting turned down by hosts once their race was known, a trend that spurred the #AirbnbWhileBlack hashtag. It’s responded with a series of anti-discrimination policies.

Airbnb founders also used the ad to criticize President Donald Trump’s controversial executive travel ban order which has been met with staunch opposition by thousands across the country  reports the New York Times.

SOURCE: USA TodayNew York Times

Airbnb Makes Sweeping Overhauls After Complaints Of Racism

Two Sites With Similar Names Offer A Solution To #AirbnbWhileBlack

photos