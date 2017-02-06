MODELMONDAYS: Naomi Campbell Shows That Wine Gets Better With Age In New Gap Campaign

Legendary Supermodel Naomi Campbell hasn’t aged a bit since hitting the runway almost 3 decades ago. In 1992, the runway beauty debuted in an ad campaign with GAP, and the jean empire has decided to revisit that campaign featuring Naomi the same way they did 25 years ago. Not much has changed at all!

Age: 46

Agencies:

New York: New York Model Management

Milan: Milan d’management

London: TESS management

London: The Squad

Barcelona: Elite Barcelona

Copenhagen: Scoop Models

Sydney: Priscilla’s model Management

(Dang, she really is everywhere!)

Claim To Fame: Naomi was discovered at age 15 while she was still in school and has become the most recognized forces in the fashion and modeling industry

Instagram: @iamnaomicampbell

Naomi continues to defy age, not looking a day older in the Gap Campaign. She mentioned she had tons of fun revisiting the campaign and working with familiar faces. She tells Vogue UK, “This ad was fun. It was nice to be on set with all the children of people I knew.” Naomi explained the campaign was a lot more involved and busier this go round than the original campaign.

#mood : #then and Now @gap ❤👊🏾#regram @tytryone #stevenmeisel A photo posted by Naomi Campbell (@iamnaomicampbell) on Feb 5, 2017 at 9:56am PST

Just like she did in 1992, Naomi sported a white t-shirt with cut-off jean shorts. Her signature straightened locks still look awesome as well!

Naomi for GAP 2017 #naomicampbell #gap A photo posted by Moodstyle (@moodsstyle) on Feb 5, 2017 at 6:37am PST

Naomi continues to make headways, break stereotypes and crush barriers in the name of #MelaninBeauty. Not only has her modeling career elevated over the years, she’s made a name for herself in Hollywood as well, with one of her most recent roles as Camilla Marks on the hit tv show Empire.

Check out more of Naomi and her vintage sultry below:

Generation @Gap, take 1! #TheArchiveReissue A video posted by Naomi Campbell (@iamnaomicampbell) on Feb 4, 2017 at 7:24am PST

