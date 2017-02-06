Headkrack & Da Brat Rap About Nicki Minaj, Lauryn Hill, Donald Trump & More! [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

Headkrack and Brat were at it again in this edition of “Flow And Go!” They covered a bunch of topics, from the break-in at Nicki Minaj‘s house, to Lauryn Hill‘s latest concert, to Donald Trump‘s poor knowledge of black history, to much more.
Watch the exclusive video above (or the audio below) and hear their off the top of the head dopeness for yourself!
Get more HeadKrack’s Flow and Go here and tune in to “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show” daily from 6-10am!
