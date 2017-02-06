News & Gossip
An 8-Year-Old Florida Boy Fatally Shoots His Younger Sister & Injures His Little Brother

1 day ago

97.9 The Beat Staff
A 5-year old Florida girl has died from a gunshot wound at her family’s apartment on Saturday after her 8-year-old brother accidentally shot her.

The Daily Mail reports that Serenity Alle, died at the scene from the gunshot wound after her brother fired a single shot, which killed her and gave his brother a non-life-threatening wound. Authorities say the children’s mother had left for an unspecified amount of time to go to the store when the fatal incident occurred.

Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office Chief Chris Butler told reporters, “We believe, in the absence of any other information being developed, that unfortunately this is a tragic unfortunate accidental shooting. You could just tell from [the neighbors] expression, their eyes and everything. It’s not very pleasant to go through this investigation at all. It’s tragic.”

No word on how the child got access to the gun, or whether it had been properly stored and secured. However, the incident is under investigation to see if any charges will be filed for leaving a gun accessible to the children.

photos