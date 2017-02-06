News & Gossip
Home > News & Gossip

Guess Who Was Unhappy With Melissa McCarthy’s Hilarious Impersonation On SNL

Surprised?

1 day ago

97.9 The Beat Staff
Leave a comment

US-POLITICS-TRUMP-SPICER-DAILY BRIEFING

Source: NICHOLAS KAMM / Getty


Melissa McCarthy‘s impersonation of Sean Spicer on SNL over the weekend was so epic that the White House Press Secretary spoke out about it.

While in Houston for the Super Bowl, Spicer spoke to Extra about the comedian’s performance, in which she poked fun at his uptight demeanor and “alternative facts” rhetoric in a press conferences. Spicer told Extra McCarthy “needs to slow down on the gum chewing. Way too many pieces in there.”

He revealed that he’d first heard about the sketch while leaving church Sunday morning, saying that his texts had been blowing up so much that he thought there was a national emergency happening. Spicer added that although he thought it was a really funny skit, he felt that McCarthy “could dial back” a bit.

Donald Trump‘s Press Secretary also defended his boss, who was classically portrayed by Alec Baldwin on SNL over the weekend, saying,“Alec has gone from funny to mean, and that’s unfortunate. SNL used to be really funny. There’s a streak of meanness now that they’ve crossed over to mean.” 


Check out the hilarious skit above in case you haven’t witnessed the epicness.

 

 

Alternative Facts , donald trump , Melissa McCarthy , Sean Spicer , SNL

Also On 97.9 The Beat:

In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017

3 photos Launch gallery

In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017

Continue reading Guess Who Was Unhappy With Melissa McCarthy’s Hilarious Impersonation On SNL

In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017

A <strong><a href="https://newsone.com/tag/newsone/">NewsOne</a></strong> gallery of the celebrities who lost their lives in 2017.

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
Bronzeville
[Podcast] Listen To Bronzeville Episode #1
 6 hours ago
106 & Party
MIGOS ‘CULTURE’ TOPS CHARTS
 7 hours ago
Nebu Kiniza in the Beat Studio
‘Gassed Up’ Artist Nebu Kiniza Talks Fame, Family…
 21 hours ago
#BlackHistoryStar: Rosa Parks: “Mother Of The Civil Rights Movement”
 22 hours ago
Super Bowl LI: How Bow Wow Might’ve Jinxed…
 1 day ago
What Happened To Tom Brady’s Super Bowl Jersey?
 1 day ago
T.I. & More Atlanta Rappers React To Falcons…
 1 day ago
GOOGLE Takes A Stand!
 1 day ago
SMH: ‘New Edition’ Actor’s Derogatory Comments About Black…
 1 day ago
Samara From “Rings” Scares Audiences At The #XillaMovieParty…
 1 day ago
Watch Lady Gaga’s Super Bowl 2017 Halftime Performance
 1 day ago
Too Soon: All The Early “Falcons Won” Memes
 1 day ago
T.I., French Montana, Chrissy Teigen & More Had…
 2 days ago
Meek Mill Denies Involvement in the Nicki Minaj Burglary
 3 days ago
Florida Entrepreneur Creates Gun Fashion Line For Women
OMG! Find Out Why Model/Actor Tyson Beckford Pulls…
 3 days ago
2016 MTV Video Music Awards - Arrivals
Did Meek Mill Rob Nicki Minaj?!!
 3 days ago
photos