[Exclusive] Pusha T Talks New Music, Kanye Meeting With Donald Trump & More

1 day ago

Rapper Pusha T was a busy man in 2016. As the President of G.O.O.D. Music, Push oversaw projects from Desiigner, Kanye West, John Legend and TWENTY88. You also saw the rapper on the Presidential campaign, working with Democratic Nominee Hillary Clinton.

In 2017, Pusha looks to be even busier with more G.O.O.D. music projects on the way including his own this Spring. How did Pusha T feel about Kanye’s meeting with Donald Trump?

Quick, Deja and Pusha talk about all those and more in this great interview.

