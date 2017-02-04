Judge Temporarily Blocks Controversial Travel Ban

The far-reaching move comes after Washington state and Minnesota "urged a nationwide hold" on the executive order.

1 day ago

97.9 The Beat Staff
A U.S. judge temporarily blocked the controversial travel ban on travelers and immigrants Friday ordered by President Donald Trump, reports The Washington Post.

From The Washington Post:

U.S. District Judge James Robart in Seattle ruled that the states had standing to challenge Trump’s order, which government lawyers disputed, and said they showed their case was likely to succeed. “The state has met its burden in demonstrating immediate and irreparable injury,” Robart said.

Trump’s order last week sparked protests nationwide and confusion at airports as some travelers were detained.

Up to 60,000 foreigners from the seven majority-Muslim countries had their visas canceled because of the executive order, the State Department said Friday. That figure contradicts a statement from a Justice Department lawyer on the same day during a court hearing in Virginia about the ban. The lawyer in that case said about 100,000 visas had been revoked. The State Department clarified that the higher figure includes diplomatic and other visas that were actually exempted from the travel ban, as well as expired visas.

The judge’s ban has been the worse legal blow to Trump’s order to date, reports Politico.

SOURCE: The Washington PostPolitico

photos