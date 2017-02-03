News & Gossip
Save Us Please: The Obamas Have Landed Back In The U.S.

4 hours ago

97.9 The Beat Staff
TOPSHOT-US-POLITICS-OBAMA-TRUMP-INAUGURATION

Source: JIM WATSON / Getty


After a much deserved private island vacay in the British Virgin Islands, the Obama family has finally touched down on American soil.

Since the fate of American democracy officially transitioned from the Obama administration to the Trump administration, the White House has cut federal funding towards worldwide abortion, eliminated planned rate cuts to FHA housing loans and enforced an immigration ban that put the lives of many green-card or visa holding citizens in chaos.

While America was on the verge of an ideological breakdown, the Obamas were captured in shorts, flip flops and hats  on Necker Island.

But the Obamas have finally returned from their dream vacation, spotted in their motorcade late Thursday night in DC.

Barack vowed to walk with us as a citizen in these upcoming days in his final address to the American people–and we need him more than ever.

