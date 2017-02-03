Style & Fashion
Home > Style & Fashion

Ivanka Trump Got Fired – Literally

When life imitates art.

3 hours ago

97.9 The Beat Staff
Leave a comment

Donald Trump Opens Trump International Hotel in Washington

Source: Anadolu Agency / Getty


If there’s anything Ivanka Trump should’ve learned from her time on The Apprentice, it’s how to deal with being fired.

The New York Times reports that Nordstrom has officially decided to cut ties with the new first daughter. On Thursday, the department store removed her brand from a list on its site and said in a statement, “We’ve said all along we make buying decisions based on performance. In this case, based on the brand’s performance, we’ve decided not to buy it for [Spring] season.”

Availability of Ivanka’s products had been declining on Nordstrom’s website for weeks. The news comes at a time when the majority of Americans are protesting against anything sporting the Trump name. The move also comes amid an effort by the #GrabYourWallet campaign to encourage shoppers to boycott products with ties to President Trump, his family and his donors.

This isn’t the first time Ivanka and her family will reap the repercussions of her father’s controversial behavior. Macy’s dropped Donald Trump‘s dress shirts and accessories in 2015 after he described Mexican immigrants as “killers” and “rapists.”

Sound The Alarm: Donald Trump Is President And Twitter Is In Full Meltdown

26 photos Launch gallery

Sound The Alarm: Donald Trump Is President And Twitter Is In Full Meltdown

Continue reading Sound The Alarm: Donald Trump Is President And Twitter Is In Full Meltdown

Sound The Alarm: Donald Trump Is President And Twitter Is In Full Meltdown

#grabyourwallet , brand , donald trump , Dropped , Fired , Ivanka Trump , Nordstrom

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
‘Scandal’ Recap: Olivia’s Case Against Cyrus Is Getting Real
 12 hours ago
Kehlani Reacts To Having No. 1 Album, Shares…
 21 hours ago
Case Talks About ’90s Movie Soundtracks And More…
 22 hours ago
Nicki Minaj’s Mansion Reportedly Trashed in $200,000 Burglary
 22 hours ago
OH NO! Nicki Minaj’s Mansion Burglarized & Vandalized
 23 hours ago
EXCLUSIVE: Ice Cube Is Giving You A First…
 1 day ago
Lauryn Hill Finally Issues An Apology For Her…
 1 day ago
Is it OK to Uber your kids??
 1 day ago
The Game Uses Drake & Nicki Minaj’s Reunion…
 1 day ago
Stevie J Receives Sentence In $1.3 Million Child…
 1 day ago
Donald Trump Shades Arnold Schwarzenegger Over ‘Apprentice’ Ratings…
 1 day ago
Pregnant With Twins: Beyonce Shows Off Her Belly…
 1 day ago
Too Cute: See More Photos Of Pregnant Beyoncé…
 1 day ago
Watch: Here’s Young Thug’s Response to Gay Rumors
 1 day ago
Kanye West & Kim Kardashian Announce Children’s Clothing Line
 1 day ago
Travis Scott Has Epic Fall At Drake Concert
 2 days ago
photos