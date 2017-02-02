New York City Bodegas Shut Down In Support Of Anti-Trump Protests

NBC reports that a group of Yemeni business owners plan to shut down their delis, grocery stores and bodegas across New York City in protest of President Trump’s erroneous travel ban. Sources say the mass closing will take place from noon until 8 p.m. on Thursday.

Several thousand of the neighborhood stores are reportedly owned by Yemenis and hundreds of the stores around the city are expected to take part in the protest to show how much they’re a part of the fabric of New York City. One Bronx store owner says all of his businesses will be closed on Thursday as his mother is currently stuck in Jordan, unable to move forward with her visa process.

Following the shutdown, organizers also plan to hold a rally at Brooklyn Borough Hall Thursday evening.