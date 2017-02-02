News & Gossip
Home > News & Gossip

New York City Bodegas Shut Down In Support Of Anti-Trump Protests

Find out the details.

15 hours ago

97.9 The Beat Staff
Leave a comment

Donald Trump Holds Rally In Biloxi, Mississippi

Source: Spencer Platt / Getty


Protests against Donald Trump‘s Muslim ban are still in full effect.

NBC reports that a group of Yemeni business owners plan to shut down their delis, grocery stores and bodegas across New York City in protest of President Trump’s erroneous travel ban. Sources say the mass closing will take place from noon until 8 p.m. on Thursday.

Several thousand of the neighborhood stores are reportedly owned by Yemenis and hundreds of the stores around the city are expected to take part in the protest to show how much they’re a part of the fabric of New York City. One Bronx store owner says all of his businesses will be closed on Thursday as his mother is currently stuck in Jordan, unable to move forward with her visa process.

Following the shutdown, organizers also plan to hold a rally at Brooklyn Borough Hall Thursday evening.

End Of Days: Twitter Reacts To Donald Trump's Inauguration

15 photos Launch gallery

End Of Days: Twitter Reacts To Donald Trump's Inauguration

Continue reading End Of Days: Twitter Reacts To Donald Trump’s Inauguration

End Of Days: Twitter Reacts To Donald Trump's Inauguration

The day has come. Donald J. Trump is officially President of the United States of America. Here's Twitter's reactions.

bodega , donald trump , immigrants , Muslim Ban , new york

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
‘Scandal’ Recap: Olivia’s Case Against Cyrus Is Getting Real
 2 hours ago
Kehlani Reacts To Having No. 1 Album, Shares…
 10 hours ago
Case Talks About ’90s Movie Soundtracks And More…
 11 hours ago
Nicki Minaj’s Mansion Reportedly Trashed in $200,000 Burglary
 11 hours ago
OH NO! Nicki Minaj’s Mansion Burglarized & Vandalized
 12 hours ago
EXCLUSIVE: Ice Cube Is Giving You A First…
 13 hours ago
Lauryn Hill Finally Issues An Apology For Her…
 14 hours ago
Is it OK to Uber your kids??
 15 hours ago
The Game Uses Drake & Nicki Minaj’s Reunion…
 15 hours ago
Stevie J Receives Sentence In $1.3 Million Child…
 16 hours ago
Donald Trump Shades Arnold Schwarzenegger Over ‘Apprentice’ Ratings…
 16 hours ago
Pregnant With Twins: Beyonce Shows Off Her Belly…
 17 hours ago
Too Cute: See More Photos Of Pregnant Beyoncé…
 17 hours ago
Watch: Here’s Young Thug’s Response to Gay Rumors
 18 hours ago
Kanye West & Kim Kardashian Announce Children’s Clothing Line
 20 hours ago
Travis Scott Has Epic Fall At Drake Concert
 1 day ago
photos