Migos Drops Hints About Their Collaboration With Childish Gambino [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

17 hours ago

97.9 The Beat Staff
Leave a comment


Since Georgia hip-hop group Migos‘ released “Versace” in 2013, they have been on a roll, serving up hit after hit, and ushering Atlanta into the limelight with them. The three Migos members, Quavo, Takeoff, and Offset, came through to the morning show and talked about all of the recent success of their song “Bad & Boujee,” and what fans can expect in regards to the upcoming remix and a collaboration with Childish Gambino (whose Golden Globe shout-out amplified the song’s success).

Migos also clarified some lyrical meaning for Headkrack, and talked about their video for “T-shirt,” and how they came up with the concept. They talk about looking at music videos as another art form to supplement their music with, and the goals they have when they come up with each video. “Everything that comes from the Migos from now on is movies,” says Offset. Check out this exclusive video to hear more in this interview from “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.”

