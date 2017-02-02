Migos Drops Hints About Their Collaboration With Childish Gambino [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

Your browser does not support iframes.

Since Georgia hip-hop group Migos‘ released “Versace” in 2013, they have been on a roll, serving up hit after hit, and ushering Atlanta into the limelight with them. The three Migos members, Quavo, Takeoff, and Offset, came through to the morning show and talked about all of the recent success of their song “Bad & Boujee,” and what fans can expect in regards to the upcoming remix and a collaboration with Childish Gambino (whose Golden Globe shout-out amplified the song’s success).

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

Close Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription.

Migos also clarified some lyrical meaning for Headkrack, and talked about their video for “T-shirt,” and how they came up with the concept. They talk about looking at music videos as another art form to supplement their music with, and the goals they have when they come up with each video. “Everything that comes from the Migos from now on is movies,” says Offset. Check out this exclusive video to hear more in this interview from “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.”

RELATED: Hip-Hop Spot: Will Migos Bring Donald Glover Out Of “Rap-Retirement?” [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

RELATED: Why We Should Support Childish Gambino’s New Show “Atlanta” [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

RELATED: Why Offset From Migos Will Have To Spend Additional Time Behind Bars [EXCLUSIVE AUDIO]

RELATED: Why Donald Glover’s 2017 Golden Globe Win Was A Win For Hip-Hop [EXCLUSIVE]