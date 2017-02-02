Entertainment News
Too Cute: See More Photos Of Pregnant Beyoncé Posing With Daughter Blue Ivy

The Queen is adding to her hive.

Beyoncé and her twins are totally stealing the internet.

After surprising the world with news of her second pregnancy on Wednesday, Bey let us in on more pics from her most recent shoot. The lot stars cutie pie Blue Ivy and a nearly naked Bey underwater, on top of cars, and smelling the roses. In a super sweet moment, they even captured Blue kissing her mom’s stomach.

See a few pics below and click here for more. Doesn’t Blue remind you so much of her dad Jay Z?!

