Tony Rock Talks New Show ‘The Game Of Dating’ & Steve Harvey Controversy

Tony Rock, host of TV One’s ‘The Game Of Dating’ stopped by The Buzz Live to chat about the new show, the controversy surrounding his comments about Steve Harvey and give us some dating tips.

