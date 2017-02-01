Tony Rock Talks New Show ‘The Game Of Dating’ & Steve Harvey Controversy

Tony Rock, host of TV One’s ‘The Game Of Dating’ stopped by The Buzz Live to chat about the new show, the controversy surrounding his comments about Steve Harvey and give us some dating tips.
RELATED STORIES:
The Buzz Live: Miss Robbie & Tim Talk Season 4 Of ‘Welcome To Sweetie Pies’
‘The Game Of Dating’ Host Tony Rock: ‘You Can Have The Perfect Date At McDonalds’
Also On 97.9 The Beat:
In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017
3 photos Launch gallery
In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017
1. Mary Tyler Moore, 801 of 3
2. Bishop Eddie Long, 632 of 3
3. Roy Innis, 823 of 3
comments – Add Yours