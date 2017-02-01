News & Gossip
President Donald Trump Nominates Neil Gorsuch To The Supreme Court

Gorsuch will fill the seat on the court left open by Justice Scalia.

President Trump Announces His Supreme Court Nominee

President Donald Trump nominated Judge Neil M. Gorsuch to the Supreme Court to fill Justice Antonin Scalia’s empty seat.

“Judge Gorsuch has outstanding legal skills, a brilliant mind, tremendous discipline and has earned bipartisan support,” Mr. Trump said during his announcement.

Adding, “It is an extraordinary resume — as good as it gets.”

President Obama’s Supreme Court nomination, Merrick Garland, was rejected by the Senate Republicans after they refused to hold a confirmation hearing. The Democrats are expected to apply the same resistance to Trump’s nomination in the upcoming days.

Gorsuch graduated from Harvard Law School in the same class as President Obama. He received his Ph.D from Oxford where he was named a Marshall Scholar. Gorsuch was nominated to the federal bench by President George W. Bush in 2006.

Gorsuch is politically conservative, voting in favor of employers like Hobby Lobby who objected to paying for contraception for some of their female employees for religious reasons.

Liberal organization reportedly planned a rally in front of the courts on Tuesday night, expecting a conservative nominee from the Trump administration.

“Activists will make clear that the Senate cannot confirm a nominee who will simply be a rubber stamp for President Trump’s anticonstitutional efforts that betray American values,” according to a statement from the New York Times from the organizations, which include People for the American Way, the Leadership Conference on Civil and Human Rights and Naral Pro-Choice America.

The road to appointment will include a public and private examination, with Gorush undergoing extreme vetting and scrutiny. He will fill out a questionnaire examining his personal and professional life, attend private meetings with senators, undergo intense questioning from advisers, and public hearings.

