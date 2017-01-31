News & Gossip
Syrian Family That Voted For Donald Trump Has Been Deported

Find out the disturbing details.

1 day ago

97.9 The Beat Staff
US-POLITICS-TRUMP

Source: DON EMMERT / Getty


Donald Trump‘s extreme antics have negatively affected many different types of Americans – including the ones who voted for him.

One Syrian family is truly regretting their decision to elect the businessman as the new POTUS after his immigration ban. NBC reports that the Assali family was ordered to return to Damascus, Syria after they landed at Philadelphia International Airport. Dr. Ghassan Assali’s family, who has been living in the U.S. for over 20 years, were sent on an 18-hour flight back overseas.

Assali’s relatives, who are all Orthodox Christians, had visas and proof of green cards, but the family was told they had to go back on the next flight and return to the Middle East. Dr. Assali told reporters, “America is not America. Like ISIS now, they ask, ‘Are you Christian? What do you believe?’ And if they are not saying what they believe, they kick you out and they cut your head off. So America, same thing. They ask you are you Muslim? You’ve got to change your religion. Thank you.”

During an interview with NBC Nightly News, Dr. Ghassan Assali and his wife Sarmad Assali admitted that they both voted for Trump, saying, “I understand he wants to make America safe. We’re all on with this. I definitely want to be in a safe place. But people need us and we need to be there for them.”

The family has also been denied resolution to return back to Philadelphia. Their lawyers are set to file a lawsuit in Federal Court.

