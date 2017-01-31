Armstrong Williams Perfectly Demonstrates White House Hypocrisy On Terrorism [EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW]

The Russ Parr Morning Show

Political commentator Armstrong Williams very clearly demonstrated the current administration’s hypocrisy in its stance in terrorism. Click on the audio player to hear more on this on The Russ Parr Morning Show.

