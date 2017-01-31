News & Gossip
Home > News & Gossip

HAUTE OR NAUGHT: Anika Noni Rose Dons Silver Style For ‘The Quad’ Premiere

4 hours ago

97.9 The Beat Staff
Leave a comment

Actress Anika Noni Rose was all smiles in New York City on Monday night. The beauty arrived to the premiere of The Quad, BET’s new tv series, where she will star as Dr. Eva Fletcher.

BET Presents The Premiere Screening Of 'The Quad' - Arrivals

Source: Dave Kotinsky / Getty


Anika tried out the metallic trend on the red carpet, wearing a metallic, cut-out, cigarette length jumpsuit by American fashion designer, Rubin Singer. Metallics have definitely remained on trend for 2017. She paired her pewter look with beige lace up shoes. Styled by duo, Wayman Bannerman and Micah McDonald, they accented her look with Heather Gardner earrings and a chic bracelet created by New York City based company A.V. Max.

BET Presents The Premiere Screening Of 'The Quad' - Arrivals

Source: Dave Kotinsky / Getty


Her hair was styled by celebrity hairstylist, Cynthia Alvarez, who gave her a high bouffant with sleek sides. Her makeup as was a soft, feminine, look, highlighting her natural beauty. Anika went for a pale pink lip and a natural glow.

Beauties, are you feeling her look? Tell us if it’s HAUTE or NAUGHT in our poll below!


DON’T MISS:

HAUTE OR NAUGHT: Did Thickness Dominate In Fashion And Beauty At The 2017 SAG Awards?

HAUTE OR NAUGHT: Are You Here For The Velvet And Velour Tracksuit Comeback?

GET THE LOOK: Taraji P. Henson’s Upscale Undercut Hairstyle At The 2017 SAG Awards

RED CARPET RUNDOWN: 2017 Screen Actors Guild Awards

21 photos Launch gallery

RED CARPET RUNDOWN: 2017 Screen Actors Guild Awards

Continue reading RED CARPET RUNDOWN: 2017 Screen Actors Guild Awards

RED CARPET RUNDOWN: 2017 Screen Actors Guild Awards

https://www.facebook.com/hellobeautifulofficial/videos/10155083121138846/ See all the best fashion and style from our favorite stars on the red carpet at the 2017 Screen Actors Guild Awards!

Anika Noni Rose , BET , celebrity fashion , celebrity style , fashion , red carpet , style , The Quad

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
Guess Which Big Stars Will Be A No-Show…
 5 hours ago
Drake at Toronto Raptors
DRAKE PREVIEWS NEW SONG IN AMSTERDAM
 8 hours ago
MGK In Indy
MACHINE GUN KELLY & CAMILA CABELLO “BAD THINGS”…
 8 hours ago
Soulja Boy Fires Floyd Mayweather, Hires Evander Holyfield…
 8 hours ago
Kanye West & Drake Will Not Attend The…
 8 hours ago
‘LHHNYS7’ Recap: Yandy Is Starting To Get Full…
 15 hours ago
How Chicken Nuggets Came Between Rihanna & Azealia Banks
 22 hours ago
‘LEGO Batman’ Looks Like It’s Going To Be…
 1 day ago
BIG BANK: “25 Squares” With Future, Duct Tape,…
 1 day ago
Selena Gomez Makes It Instagram Official With New…
 1 day ago
Mary Mary Singer Tina Campbell Thinks Donald Trump…
 1 day ago
The 2017 Screen Actors Guild Awards Was One…
 1 day ago
NEW ATL Joe Gifted x Front Street: “WATER”,…
 1 day ago
BET Celebration of Gospel 2014 - Red Carpet
Taraji P. Henson Calls For Unity With Inspirational…
 1 day ago
2016 BMI R&B/Hip-Hop Awards - Show
DJ Khaled To Be Featured As Alicia Keys’s…
 1 day ago
‘RHOAS9’ Recap: The Glamping Trip Comes With Shady Shenanigans
 2 days ago
photos