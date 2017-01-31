HAUTE OR NAUGHT: Anika Noni Rose Dons Silver Style For ‘The Quad’ Premiere

Actress Anika Noni Rose was all smiles in New York City on Monday night. The beauty arrived to the premiere of The Quad, BET’s new tv series, where she will star as Dr. Eva Fletcher.

Anika tried out the metallic trend on the red carpet, wearing a metallic, cut-out, cigarette length jumpsuit by American fashion designer,. Metallics have definitely remained on trend for 2017. She paired her pewter look with beige lace up shoes. Styled by duo, Wayman Bannerman and Micah McDonald, they accented her look withearrings and a chic bracelet created by New York City based company

Her hair was styled by celebrity hairstylist,, who gave her a high bouffant with sleek sides. Her makeup as was a soft, feminine, look, highlighting her natural beauty. Anika went for a pale pink lip and a natural glow.

Beauties, are you feeling her look? Tell us if it's HAUTE or NAUGHT in our poll below!

