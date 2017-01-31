News & Gossip
Sally Q. Yates Didn’t Defend President Trump’s Executive Order, So He Fired Her

Justice Department, EPA Announce $15 Billion Settlement In VW Emissions Fraud

Source: Pete Marovich / Getty


President Donald Trump fired his acting attorney General Sally Q. Yates, Monday night, for “betraying” his administration when she denounced his executive order that bans refugees from seven Muslim countries.

Yates reportedly received a hand-delivered letter to the Justice Department, signed by Trumps White House aide, which read, “the president has removed you from the office of Deputy Attorney General of the United States.”

Shortly after receiving the letter, Sean Spencer, the White House secretary, condemned Yates as “weak” in an official statement.

“Ms. Yates is an Obama administration appointee who is weak on borders and very weak on illegal immigration,” the statement said.

Trump appointed Dana J. Boente, the United States attorney for the Eastern District of Virginia, to replace Yates in the interim until congress confirms his nominee for attorney general, Senator Jeff Sessions of Alabama.

Trump’s decision to close the nation’s borders has been met with resistance and the effects of the order have already begun to trickle down. Two Iraqi refugees were detained leading to a protest outside Kennedy International Airport, on Saturday, which prompted other protests around the world.

Dana J. Boente , donald trump , Sally Q. Yates

photos