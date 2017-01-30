Entertainment News
‘LEGO Batman’ Looks Like It’s Going To Be Even Better Than ‘The LEGO Movie’

Check out the epic trailer.

22 hours ago

97.9 The Beat Staff
The trailer for The LEGO Batman Movie uses Wiz Khalifa’s hit “Black and Yellow” as Batman’s theme music. I’m sold.

The movie stars Rosario Dawson, Michael Cera, Zach Galifianakis, and Will Arnett as Batman. After The LEGO® Movie became a worldwide phenomenon, it was only right that the self-described leading man of that ensemble – LEGO Batman – got his own big-screen adventure. But there are big changes brewing in LEGO Gotham. Take a peep at the trailer above and be sure to catch The LEGO Batman Movie in theaters everywhere February 10th, 2017.

It looks like it’s going to be even better than The LEGO Movie.

