Kanye West & Drake Will Not Attend The Grammys: Report

6 hours ago

97.9 The Beat Staff
Source: TIMOTHY A. CLARY / Getty


The Grammys are quite a source of controversy for Hip Hop, but this year, two of the biggest artists won’t even be in attendance at the show. According to TMZ, Kanye West and Drake are not coming to the awards ceremony on February 12.

Drake‘s excuse is that he will be in Europe on the Boy Meets World Tour. On his stop in Amsterdam, he teased new music and promised the More Life playlist is coming soon. Drizzy is in contention for eight awards, including album of the year with VIEWS.

Kanye’s reason for skipping out on the Grammys isn’t as clear, but the celebrity news site points out that he has never won an award when nominated against a white singer. Yeezy has 21 Grammys of his own and is up for eight more this year. He has previously questioned the Academy, saying that Future, Young Thug and A$AP Rocky need more recognition. He also pulled a Kanye when he followed Beck onto the stage in 2015 when the singer won Album of the Year.

Finish this story [here]

 

Continue reading Kanye West & Drake Will Not Attend The Grammys: Report

