Mayor Will Not Charge Taxpayers For Security While Traveling

Mayor Catherine Pugh says she won’t charge Baltimore taxpayers for security while traveling out of town on vacation or city business.

The new practice breaks the policy of previous mayors.

Officials say, the intelligence section of the Baltimore Police Department recommends how much security is needed, but it is up yo the mayor to accept or decline protection.

