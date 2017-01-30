Mayor Will Not Charge Taxpayers For Security While Traveling

Mayor Catherine Pugh says she won’t charge Baltimore taxpayers for security while traveling out of town on vacation or city business.
The new practice breaks the policy of previous mayors.
Officials say, the intelligence section of the Baltimore Police Department recommends how much security is needed, but it is up yo the mayor to accept or decline protection.
ALSO TRENDING:
- Thousands Protest At BWI-Marshall Airport Over Trump’s Ban
- Check Out Actual Footage Of Moments From Part 3 Of ‘The New Edition Story’
- Missy Elliot Drops Fire New Music; Khloe Kardashian Reportedly In Her Feelings Over Boyfriend’s Newborn & More…
Want news at your fingertips? Text “QCREW” to 24042 to join our text club!
The Latest Music, Celebrities and Interviews: Follow @92qjamsbmore
Sign Up For Our Newsletter!
Also On 97.9 The Beat:
In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017
3 photos Launch gallery
In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017
1. Mary Tyler Moore, 801 of 3
2. Bishop Eddie Long, 632 of 3
3. Roy Innis, 823 of 3
comments – Add Yours