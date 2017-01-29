Entertainment News
Tameka ‘Tiny’ Harris Answers Questions About Marriage And Plastic Surgery

18 hours ago

97.9 The Beat Staff
Tameka “Tiny” Harris jumped on social media to answer the burning questions of her fans. During the gab session the 41-year-old revealed a couple of things— including the state of her marriage.

“I don’t need to go back to T.I.,” she says to a question about her reconciling with her husband T.I. “He needs to come back to me, baby. I’m where I’m suppose to be at… I’m going into this movie [Sleepless], to support this man of mines. You know it’s a good movie. Jamie Foxx in there, Gabrielle Union, T.I.”

She also responds to someone who wants to go to Canada to sleep with T.I. “Well go to Canada then. B**ch, you got the wrong one. Who you talking to?! Go to Canada and find out [if it’s big], with your ugly ass.”

She also responds to criticism of looking like Miss Piggy because of all her plastic surgery.

“Let me tell y’all something, that Miss Piggy sh*t, that don’t mea sh*t to me. Miss Piggy is that b**ch! Imma make a motherf**king shirt and put Miss Piggy on that hoe to let y’all know I don’t give a f**k about that. What the f**k is wrong with y’all dumb a**es? Y’all so got damn stupid. That’s so old and goddamn about nothing. Missy Piggy is a bad b**ch just like me motherf**ker… I love y’all though.”

And there you have it.

