Afternoon Minute: New York Man Wins $5 Million From Scratch-Off He Bought At Local Bodega

Cha-Ching! New York Man Wins $5 Million From Scratch-Off He Bought At Local Bodega

One Queens, New York man is over the moon—he won $5 million dollars from a lottery card he bought at a bodega.

According to The New York Daily News, Patrick Clarke, 28, bought the winning $10 Set for Life scratch-off card on Dec. 20 at the Friendly Deli & Grocery on Saratoga Ave. in Brooklyn.

“It feels good,” Clarke told the newspaper. “It means I won’t have to worry so much. There will always be something to worry about, but for once, it won’t be about money.”

Clarke, who is a Delta Airlines ramp agent, scratched off the ticket at his girlfriend’s house.

“I started laughing and dancing all around the house!” he recalled.

He told the Daily News that the first person he called was his mother, who gave him $50 in cash as a birthday gift. He used that money to pay for his winning ticket.

“At first she didn’t believe me,” he remembered. “She said ‘stop playing with me.’ ”

“My baby’s a millionaire now,” she told the paper “Who would’ve known?”

Clark is opting to take the one-time lump sum payment totaling $2,453,693 after taxes, the Daily News noted. However, he isn’t sure what he’ll do with his new fortune, but what he does know is that he isn’t quitting his day job.

Congrats Patrick!

#BlackBoyMagic: The New Face Of Mr. Clean Is African-American And Fine!

There’s a new man in town in the world of Mr. Clean—and he is African-American!

According to Yahoo News, Mike Jackson won the company’s contest to find the next Mr. Clean and says that his need for clean is the perfect trait to have for his new gig.

“I’m actually kind of a neat freak,” Jackson told Yahoo.

“I’m kind of OCD in my home. Over the holidays I had my family over, and my mom would, you know, move things and I would have to move them back. I don’t think too many guys care about that kind of stuff, but, like, I care about how dishes are washed.”

While Jackson has similar characteristics as the original Mr. Clean—bald head and super fit—he marks their first-ever Black spokesperson in the 56 years that Mr. Clean products have been sold. As part of being the new face, Jackson received $20,000, a year’s supply of Mr. Clean Magic Erasers and an all-expenses-paid trip to New York City, where he was featured in a 2017 limited edition Mr. Clean calendar, Biz Journals noted. In addition, Jackson, who works in sports marketing, managing events and emceeing, can be seen in a Superbowl ad on Feb. 5.

Can’t wait!

#Kalief Browder: JayZ Says That Rikers Island Prison Should Be Shut Down

Jay Z is clear: Rikers Island prison needs to be shut down. He expressed that sentiment while promoting his upcoming Kalief Browder documentary at the Sundance Film Festival in Utah.

Browder was a teenager from the Bronx who was wrongfully jailed for three years at Rikers Island in 2010 and placed in solitary confinement for two of those years. After his releaser, Browder, whose case never went to trial, used an air conditioning cord and bed sheets to hang himself in June 2015. He was only 22-years-old.

When asked by Amy Goodman of Democracy Now! should Rikers be shut down, the 47-old rapper and film producer said “yes.”

“If anything like that is happening…if that happens to one kid, any place that that can happen to any kid should be closed,” he replied.

On his relationship with Kalief, Hov said: “I wouldn’t say I knew him. You know, I heard about his story, and I reached out to him, and I met him. Came to my office. The way this all happened was really—we’ll explain that another time, but it was meant to happen. And he came to my office, and I just, you know, wanted to see him and tell him that—give him encouragement for what he had just—for those three years of his life that he was—that he had missed, and, you know, just offer encouragement and anything I could do for him.”

And Beyonce’s husband believes that this story will have a huge impact on its viewers.

” I believe this young man, his story will save a lot of lives. You know, what was done to him was a huge injustice, and I think people see his story and realize like, man, this is going on. This is not like one case that happened. This is happening a lot for people, you know, especially places where I come from—inner boroughs and Marcy Projects and the Bronx and Brooklyn and all these places. So, it’s very important, his story.

Time: The Kalief Browder Story will air on Spike on March 1.

