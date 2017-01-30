HAUTE OR NAUGHT: Did Thickness Dominate In Fashion And Beauty At The 2017 SAG Awards?

Finally!

I’m often disappointed in the plus-size fashion on the red carpet during award season. Whether it’s oversized to hide the curves (why?!) or ill fitting clothing, it’s hard to find stylists who are doing big girls justice. Imagine my pleasant surprise while watching the red carpet of the 2017 Screen Actors Guild Awards and seeing poignant plus-size style in LEWK after LEWK.

Not only were some of our favorite ‘big girls’ (I use parenthesis because ‘big’ is relative) giving us serious style in the fashion department, but they were dominating the hair and beauty looks, too!

Read more below and don’t forget to take our polls so we know your thoughts. Was plus size fashion and beauty haute or naught at the 2017 Screen Actors Guild Awards?

DANIELLE BROOKS

Wear that crown! Orange Is The New Black actress Danielle Brooks wore her faux locs in a high bun and placed a hair charm right that fell right to the middle of the forehead. The look was so beautiful and drew attention to her mermaid eyes. This is a perfect way to wear a bright smokey eye , if you are too afraid to go all the way. The key is to use eye liner, like Danielle did in a turquoise-forest green and go with a more subtle color (like yellow) to fan out. Perfect!

We saw a bevy of pantsuits, eccentric trains, and winter white, on the red carpet and Danielle Brooks hit all three trends. The beauty wore aall white pantsuit with a sequin , textured train and a high neck. I’m loving her courage to step outside of the box of a typical gown, something that actressesand(who will be doing this all award season) also did. Talk about pantsuit nation ! (We’re sure Hillary Clinton is somewhere smiling at her stylish influence .) Get more stylish inspiration on the pantsuit trend, here . I wish that her pants were tailored half an inch higher and while I love the high neck, something is off about the top of this one piece.

OCTAVIA SPENCER

Octavia Spencer gave us classy and sexy at plus-size and 40+. The Hidden Figures actress wore aall black gown with lace overlay and pleated mesh. The peplum style was flattering and I love the off the shoulder look. The mesh gave her look an edge and this is without a doubt, one of her best looks, ever.

ADRIENNE MOORE

The Orange In The New Black ladies were showing out in style and Adrienne was no exception! The beauty was giving us #hairgoals Sunday night on the red carpet. We loved this braided bouffant and and how she played up her blush dress with mauve eyeshadow. The hint of gold is a perfect addition, washed over her lids. The emerald jewelry is a beautiful touch.

Yes.You.Can.Adrienne! You better give us Angelina Jolie leg on the red carpet. We are loving this feminine, pink, dress the actress wore on the red carpet. The slit is super sexy. While she looks beautiful, I wish she wore a higher heel (but comfort breeds confidence….and it’s showing!) and her stylist needed to hoist her dress up one good time. Nevertheless, she slayed the carpet. WERK!

Beauties, whose style were you feeling the best? Take our poll below!

I hope to see more plus-size women slaying during award season. Beauties, take this poll: was plus-size HAUTE or NAUGHT on the red carpet at the SAG Awards?

