Hip Hop Reacts To Donald Trump’s Immigration Ban

WASHINGTON D.C. – Donald Trump has gotten right to work in his role as President of the United States. The real estate mogul signed an executive order yesterday (January 28) to ban immigrants from seven predominately Muslim countries from entering the United States for the next 90 days, according to CNN. The measure bans more than 218 million people from entering the United States.

The executive action also bans all refugees from coming to the country for the next 120 days.

In the wake of the news, several protests broke out across the country, including at JFK airport in New York, O’Hare in Chicago, and Dulles in Virginia.

Late Saturday night, a federal judge ruled that the government couldn’t deport some of the newly arrived refugees who were trapped in limbo at American airports after Trump signed the order, reports the New York Times.

Sunday morning, Trump’s chief of staff, Reince Priebus, told NBC’s Meet The Press that the ban wouldn’t impact green card holders, but that anyone traveling back and forth from the countries included in the ban would be subject to further screening.

Trump also took to Twitter Sunday morning with another call for stronger borders.

