Mississippi GOP Lawmaker Proposes Counseling & Fines In ‘Sagging’ Pants Ban

Photo by

National News
Home > National News

Mississippi GOP Lawmaker Proposes Counseling & Fines In ‘Sagging’ Pants Ban

“Personally, I like to see people dressed when they’re in public and I like to see people with their pants up,” Rep. Tom Weathersby told Mississippi Today.

1 day ago

Brandee Sanders
Leave a comment

Mississippi Republican lawmaker Rep. Tom Weathersby has proposed a new piece of legislation that would make it illegal to wear “sagging” pants. Under the law, individuals who sag their pants could either be fined or forced to attend psychological counseling, reports the Huffington Post.

In an interview with Mississippi Today, Weathersby, said: “Personally, I like to see people dressed when they’re in public and I like to see people with their pants up.”

From the Huffington Post:

Weathersby’s bill, introduced last week, would make it “unlawful for any person to wear pants, shorts or clothing bottoms that exposes underwear or body parts in an indecent or vulgar manner.”

The penalty for a first offense of the noncriminal citation is a warning, and ― for juveniles ― notifying their parents or guardians. After that, fines begin at $20 for a second offense and run up to $100 for a sixth offense. That sixth offense would also include “psychological and social counseling by the Department of Human Services and the Department of Mental Health.”

Both departments have faced budget cuts and staff shortages in recent years. Weathersby’s bill does not increase funding for either department in order to counsel people who wear sagging pants.

Throughout the years, several places have implemented laws that ban saggy pants. Amongst those communities are Wildwood, New Jersey and Opa-Locka, Florida.

SOURCE: Huffington PostMississippi Today

SEE ALSO:

Missouri GOP Lawmakers Propose Budget Cuts To Punish Mizzou Protesters

Tennessee Teen Spends Time In Jail Over Sagging Jeans

8 Celebrities Who Made It Later In Life

8 photos Launch gallery

8 Celebrities Who Made It Later In Life

Continue reading 8 Celebrities Who Made It Later In Life

8 Celebrities Who Made It Later In Life

Which celebrities didn't reach fame until they were older? Find out here.

Florida , Mississippi , New Jersey , Opa-Locka , Sagging Pants , Tom Weathersby Wildwood

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
BET Celebration of Gospel 2014 - Red Carpet
Taraji P. Henson Calls For Unity With Inspirational…
 4 hours ago
2016 BMI R&B/Hip-Hop Awards - Show
DJ Khaled To Be Featured As Alicia Keys’s…
 4 hours ago
‘RHOAS9’ Recap: The Glamping Trip Comes With Shady Shenanigans
 13 hours ago
Daveed Diggs Is Now An Executive Producer
 17 hours ago
Tameka ‘Tiny’ Harris Answers Questions About Marriage And…
 18 hours ago
Hip Hop Reacts To Donald Trump’s Immigration Ban
 20 hours ago
Here’s What Allegedly Happened To Kim Kardashian’s Stolen Jewelry
 22 hours ago
Azealia Banks Tries To Check Rihanna Over Her…
 22 hours ago
Excited Aren’t We: Ray J And Princess Love…
 23 hours ago
Snoop Dogg “Gin And Juice” Deal with Tanqueray Gin
 23 hours ago
Kim Kardashian, Rihanna And More Celebs Share #MuslimBan Thoughts
 23 hours ago
Oprah Winfrey Wants To Stock Your Fridge With…
 2 days ago
Big Sean Raises $100,000 to Fight Flint Water Crisis
 2 days ago
Serena Williams Beats Her Sister Venus and Makes…
 2 days ago
Serena Williams, sports, Venus Williams, Wimbledon, Tennis
WATCH Serena Williams Defeat Her Sister Venus Williams…
 2 days ago
Apollo Nida’s Fiancé Shares Coupled Up Prison Photo
 2 days ago
photos