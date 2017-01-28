Wendy Williams Criticized Paris Jackson For Identifying As Black

Once again, Wendy Williams is in the headlines for her brash opinions. On a recent episode of The Wendy Williams Show, the television personality spoke her mind during “Hot Topics” segment about Paris Jackson’s highly-discussed Rolling Stone interview.

As her most revealing interview yet, the 18-year-old opened up about everything from her upbringing to where she resides. But the most intriguing part was Paris’s comments on her biological parents.

Taken from Rolling Stone: But Paris is certain that Michael Jackson was her biological dad. She believes it with a fervency that is both touching and, in the moment, utterly convincing. “He is my father,” she says, making fierce eye contact. “He will always be my father. He never wasn’t, and he never will not be. People that knew him really well say they see him in me, that it’s almost scary.

“I consider myself black,” she says, adding later that her dad “would look me in the eyes and he’d point his finger at me and he’d be like, ‘You’re black. Be proud of your roots.’ And I’d be like, ‘OK, he’s my dad, why would he lie to me?’ So I just believe what he told me. ‘Cause, to my knowledge, he’s never lied to me.

“Most people that don’t know me call me white,” Paris concedes. “I’ve got light skin and, especially since I’ve had my hair blond, I look like I was born in Finland or something.” She points out that it’s far from unheard of for mixed-race kids to look like her – accurately noting that her complexion and eye color are similar to the TV actor Wentworth Miller’s, who has a black dad and a white mom.

In response, Williams criticized Paris.

“She considers herself Black, period,” said Williams in the clip. “She’s not going to address this again. She was raised Black. Her father would constantly remind her of what it means to be Black and proud and so don’t ask her again. I get that she considers herself Black and everything, but I’m just talking about the visual because you know… Black is not what you call yourself, it’s what the cops see you when they got steel to your neck on the turnpike. It’s what they see. But that’s cute, and good for her.”

In response, Paris made one last statement regarding her Blackness on Twitter.

will not be answering any press regarding the rolling stone article whatsoever. if you have questions then read it, it's crystal clear. — Paris-Michael K. J. (@ParisJackson) January 24, 2017

and to those that have been calling my mother and my manager, they will not answer anything either. — Paris-Michael K. J. (@ParisJackson) January 24, 2017

There is no question that Paris and her siblings, Prince and Blanket, have had an exceptionally unique childhood. In addition to dealing with criticism about her genetic makeup, she’s also dealt with depression, suicide and sexual assault. So for this one, we think Wendy and everyone else should mind their own business.

