Malcolm X’s Daughter And Granddaughter Arrested For Animal Cruelty, Theft

Photo by

News & Gossip
Home > News & Gossip

Malcolm X’s Daughter And Granddaughter Arrested For Animal Cruelty, Theft

They could each face up to 20 years behind bars and have to pay over $20,000 in fines if they are convicted.

13 hours ago

Brandee Sanders
Leave a comment

The daughter and granddaughter of the late civil rights leader Malcolm X have been arrested. According to CBS Baltimore, Malikah Saban Shabazz, 51, and Bettih Bahiyah Shabazz, 19, were apprehended on Wednesday for animal cruelty charges and theft.

From CBS Baltimore:

Malikah Saban Shabazz, 51, of Berlin, New Hampshire, and her daughter Bettih Bahiyah Shabazz, 19, of Stark, New Hampshire, were released in Charles County on Thursday after posting bond of $2,000 each, according to online court records. The records do not list defense attorneys, and calls to the women’s possible telephone numbers were either not answered or not returned.

The women were arrested Wednesday night in a Wal-Mart parking lot in La Plata by a deputy responding to a report that the U-Haul truck in which they were traveling had been reported stolen earlier that day to Vermont State Police, according to charging documents.

The truck’s enclosed cargo area contained seven dogs, locked in crates and covered in their own waste, the documents state. One dog had injuries to its face, neck and eyes that required emergency care, the report said.

According to CBS Baltimore, Shabazz and her daughter were charged with stealing a truck. They could each face up to 20 years behind bars and have to pay over $20,000 in fines if they are convicted.

Malikah Shabazz was also slapped with seven animal abuse and neglect charges. If she is convicted, she could get 90 days in jail and a $1,000 fine for each charge, reports the outlet.

This isn’t Malikah Shabazz’s first brush with the law. In 2011, she pleaded guilty to identity theft, according to CBS Baltimore.

SOURCE: CBS Baltimore

SEE ALSO:

Blood Brothers: The Friendship Between Muhammad Ali & Malcolm X

Emmett Till Accuser Lied About Claims That Led To Lynching: Report

In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017

5 photos Launch gallery

In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017

Continue reading In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017

In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017

A <strong><a href="http://newsone.com/tag/newsone/">NewsOne</a></strong> gallery of the celebrities who lost their lives in 2017.

Animal Cruelty , Baltimore , Bettih Bahiyah Shabazz , Bettih Shabazz , Betty Shabazz , malcolm x , Malikah Saban Shabazz , malikah shabazz , Maryland

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
Big Sean Raises $100,000 to Fight Flint Water Crisis
 7 hours ago
Serena Williams Beats Her Sister Venus and Makes…
 11 hours ago
Serena Williams, sports, Venus Williams, Wimbledon, Tennis
WATCH Serena Williams Defeat Her Sister Venus Williams…
 11 hours ago
Apollo Nida’s Fiancé Shares Coupled Up Prison Photo
 12 hours ago
SEVYN STREETER IN THE 979 DALLAS BEAT STUDIOS
Watch Sevyn Streeter Talk ‘Girl Disrupted,’ Women Empowerment…
 1 day ago
EXCLUSIVE: Trina Addresses Being Shy, Love & Hiphop…
 1 day ago
‘Scandal’ Recap: This Is The Big Assassination We…
 2 days ago
Big Sean In Concert
BIG SEAN ON ‘THE DAILY SHOW’
 3 days ago
2015 BET Awards - Red Carpet
THE AMERICANOS, TY DOLLA $IGN, FRENCH MONTANA &…
 3 days ago
Extra Butter: The Men Of ‘Resident Evil’ Had…
 3 days ago
Paris Jackson Talks MJ’s Murder And Getting Revenge
 3 days ago
Big Sean And Fabolous Perform On Hip Hop Nation At SiriusXM Studios
Big Sean Raised $100K for Citizens of Flint,…
 3 days ago
Teyana Taylor Partners With Reebok As Brand Ambassador (Video)
 3 days ago
ATL Community Leader Greg Clay Addresses Poverty, Education,…
 3 days ago
Ron Galella Archive - File Photos 2011
Watch The First Part Of BET’s TV Special…
 4 days ago
Chrisette Michele
Chrisette Michele Says Her Family Disowned Her For…
 4 days ago
photos