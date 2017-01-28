Malcolm X’s Daughter And Granddaughter Arrested For Animal Cruelty, Theft

Brandee Sanders

The daughter and granddaughter of the late civil rights leader Malcolm X have been arrested. According to CBS Baltimore, Malikah Saban Shabazz, 51, and Bettih Bahiyah Shabazz, 19, were apprehended on Wednesday for animal cruelty charges and theft.

Malikah Saban Shabazz, 51, of Berlin, New Hampshire, and her daughter Bettih Bahiyah Shabazz, 19, of Stark, New Hampshire, were released in Charles County on Thursday after posting bond of $2,000 each, according to online court records. The records do not list defense attorneys, and calls to the women’s possible telephone numbers were either not answered or not returned.

The women were arrested Wednesday night in a Wal-Mart parking lot in La Plata by a deputy responding to a report that the U-Haul truck in which they were traveling had been reported stolen earlier that day to Vermont State Police, according to charging documents.

The truck’s enclosed cargo area contained seven dogs, locked in crates and covered in their own waste, the documents state. One dog had injuries to its face, neck and eyes that required emergency care, the report said.

According to CBS Baltimore, Shabazz and her daughter were charged with stealing a truck. They could each face up to 20 years behind bars and have to pay over $20,000 in fines if they are convicted.

Malikah Shabazz was also slapped with seven animal abuse and neglect charges. If she is convicted, she could get 90 days in jail and a $1,000 fine for each charge, reports the outlet.

This isn’t Malikah Shabazz’s first brush with the law. In 2011, she pleaded guilty to identity theft, according to CBS Baltimore.

