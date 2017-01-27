Thandie Newton Is Well Suited To Show Us How To Wear These Trends

Westworld star Thandie Newton is giving us look after look with her latest editorials and giving us the best of current trends.

On the cover of the Winter Issue of Jones Magazine, the actress is showing us how to face brights boldly, without looking like a clown or well, weird. The beauty gives face with a bright orange smokey eye that fades out into gold.

Have you picked up your copy yet? #jonesmagazine #thandienewton #Covergirl #fashion A photo posted by ☆Nik Woodz☆ (@newbrand4you) on Jan 24, 2017 at 8:00am PST

This trend was spotted on the New York Fashion Week runways and we show you how to get the look.

Currently up for a SAG Award for her role in Westworld, she is serving for The Edit. She gives us a strong, sexy, ‘I am here,’ pose while wearing a flared pantsuit. The $1,950.00 Rick Owens wool-blend crepe blazer with one button and the darted seam will contour your silhouette. The blazer is paired with $880.00 Rosetta Getty stretch flared black pants.

The black and white image presents Thandie looking directly at the camera. I love this shot, not only does it highlight her long legs, but also how much space she takes up. The concept of her in a menswear inspired look (with a feminine flair), donning a historically ‘inappropriate’ and non traditional way of sitting for women, is poignant and more than a high fashion shot. And yes to the $795.00 The Row suede loafers, who doesn’t love a good, comfortable flat? Beauties, pantsuits are definitely on-trend this season and if you are going to be wearing them, we show you exactly what to look for in fit.

Let your accessories start the conversation. Statement earrings can take a little black dress up several notches or keep neutral outfits looking far from basic. Thandie’s $390.00 Balenciaga gold bauble earrings are fab and I love how she layered her earrings with $475.00 Jennifer Fisher XL hoop earrings and a $220.00 Sarah & Sebastian 9-karat gold ear cuff.

The beautiful #thandienewton for @netaporter #TheEdit shot by @hassenielsen_ styled by me #aureliadonaldson wearing #lemaire Thank you @jennifer_dickenson @karlashield @gemmastark A photo posted by Aurelia Donaldson (@aureliadonaldson) on Jan 27, 2017 at 2:01am PST

The shoot was styled by Aurelia Donaldson and Thandie is showing us why you need an oversized coat in your closet this Winter. Oversized coats not only look comfy, but also gives off an air of effortless style. Yes, you woke up and just threw this on. This oversized, cashmere blend $1,150.00 Acne Studios coat is just what you need. Get ready for some serious coat envy from your friends.

Beauties, what trend are you most excited to try? Tell us in the comments!

