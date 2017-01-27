Headkrack & Da Brat Rap About Chief Keef, Donald Trump, Q, And More [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

Headkrack and Brat were at it again in this edition of “Flow And Go!” They covered a bunch of topics, from Chief Keef‘s most recent run-in with the police, to Donald Trump, to Q, the late founder of WorldStarHipHop.
Sign Up For Our Newsletter!
Watch the exclusive video above (or the audio below) and hear their off the top of the head dopeness for yourself!
Get more HeadKrack’s Flow and Go here and tune in to “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show” daily from 6-10am!
RELATED: Headkrack & Da Brat Go In On A “Laid Back” Flow & Go! [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]
RELATED: Headkrack & Da Brat Rap About Donald Trump, A Tribe Called Quest, Rickey Smiley For Real [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]
RELATED: Headkrack & Da Brat Rap About Kim Burrell, Chris Brown & Soulja Boy & More! [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]
31 Celebrity Instagrams You Missed This Week (1/21-1/27)
31 photos Launch gallery
1. K. Michelle
Source:Instagram
1 of 31
2. Tamar Braxton
Source:Instagram
2 of 31
3. Joseline
Source:Instagram
3 of 31
4. TI
Source:Instagram
4 of 31
5. T-Pain
Source:Instagram
5 of 31
6. Miguel
Source:Instagram
6 of 31
7. Mike Bivins
Source:Instagram
7 of 31
8. Gayle King
Source:Instagram
8 of 31
9. Big Sean
Source:Instagram
9 of 31
10. Trey Songz
Source:Instagram
10 of 31
11. Rihanna
Source:Instagram
11 of 31
12. Jhene Aiko
Source:Instagram
12 of 31
13. Sevyn Streeter
Source:Instagram
13 of 31
14. Cedric The Entertainer
Source:Instagram
14 of 31
15. Keke Palmer
Source:Instagram
15 of 31
16. LeToya Luckett
Source:Instagram
16 of 31
17. LL Cool J
Source:Instagram
17 of 31
18. Nene Leakes
Source:Instagram
18 of 31
19. Porsha Williams
Source:Instagram
19 of 31
20. Da Brat
Source:Instagram
20 of 31
21. Ludacris
Source:Instagram
21 of 31
22. Ciara
Source:Instagram
22 of 31
23. Alicia Keys
Source:Instagram
23 of 31
24. Anthony Hamilton
Source:Instagram
24 of 31
25. Tank
Source:Instagram
25 of 31
26. Marlon Wayans
Source:Instagram
26 of 31
27. Pat Smith
Source:Instagram
27 of 31
28. Lala Anthony
Source:Instagram
28 of 31
29. Remy Ma
Source:Instagram
29 of 31
30. Laverne Cox
Source:Instagram
30 of 31
31. Sheryl Lee Ralph
Source:Instagram
31 of 31