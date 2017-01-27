Rickey Smiley Morning Show
Headkrack & Da Brat Rap About Chief Keef, Donald Trump, Q, And More [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

1 day ago

97.9 The Beat Staff
Headkrack and Brat were at it again in this edition of Flow And Go!” They covered a bunch of topics, from Chief Keef‘s most recent run-in with the police, to Donald Trump, to Q, the late founder of WorldStarHipHop.

Watch the exclusive video above (or the audio below) and hear their off the top of the head dopeness for yourself!

Get more HeadKrack's Flow and Go here

