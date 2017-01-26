President Trump Turns Lie About Illegal Ballots Into Voter Fraud Probe

President Trump Turns Lie About Illegal Ballots Into Voter Fraud Probe

Calling President Trump a "high priest of prevarication," Dr. Julianne Malveaux said, "There is no such thing as three to five million [illegal votes]."

21 hours ago

President Donald Trump will order a major investigation into his bogus charges of voter fraud and says the results of the investigation might mean strengthening voter procedures, better known as GOP-led voter suppression efforts.

The nation’s new President is holding on to his belief that anywhere from between three and five million illegal immigrants cast fraudulent ballots for Hillary Clinton.

During an ABC News exclusive interview, Trump doubled down on his belief that rampant voter fraud caused him to lose the popular vote. Despite his efforts to keep repeating the “alternative fact” until America believes him, Trump’s claims have been widely debunked by both Republicans and Democrats.

Calling Trump the “high priest of prevarication,” Dr. Julianne Malveaux, president emeritus of Bennett College for Women, said during Thursday’s edition of NewsOne Now that the nation’s Commander-in-Chief compiled the number of illegal votes from Hillary Clinton’s margin of victory in the popular vote.

She continued, “There is no such thing as three to five million [illegal votes] … There may be less than one-hundredth of one percent of illegal votes … we may be talking about 30,000 votes” that are questionable.

Watch Roland Martin and the NewsOne Now panel discuss Trump’s claim that millions of illegal votes cost him the popular vote in the 2016 election and his push for a voter fraud probe in the video clip above.

Where Is The Democratic Opposition To Trump And The GOP?

The day has come. Donald J. Trump is officially President of the United States of America. Here’s Twitter’s reactions.

