Sen. Jeff Sessions’ Confirmation Postponed

According to the NAACP's Cornell W. Brooks, Jeff Sessions' "legislative and prosecutorial record makes it clear that he is hostile to civil rights."

21 hours ago

Efforts to stall the confirmation of Senator Jeff Sessions as the next U.S. Attorney General appear to be working.

As a result of the protests against Sessions at various sites around the country and the massive Women’s March, the Sessions confirmation vote by a full committee has been postponed until next week.

Cornell W. Brooks, president and CEO of the NAACP, spoke with Roland Martin during Thursday’s edition of NewsOne Now about the ongoing attempt to derail the Sessions confirmation.

Brooks told Martin that Sen. Sessions, “carries on his back decades of racially insensitive comments.” Not only has Sessions’ comments sparked the ire of many, his “legislative and prosecutorial record makes it clear that he is hostile to civil rights, hostile to civil rights in terms of mouthing the myth of voter fraud while saying nothing about voter suppression in his home state.”

Brooks later stated that Sessions “is categorically unfit to hold the office” of Attorney General as a result of his troubled history on civil rights and voting rights.

Monique Pressley, legal analyst and attorney at The Pressley Firm, explained Sen. Sessions’ record on civil rights was equally as horrid last year as it was decades ago.

Watch Roland Martin, Cornell W. Brooks and the NewsOne Now panel discuss Jeff Sessions’ sketchy record on civil rights and why the Alabama Senator should not be confirmed in the video clip above.

Where Is The Democratic Opposition To Trump And The GOP?

