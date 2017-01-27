Trevor Noah Says Black Women Are Strong Leaders

Photo by

News & Gossip
Home > Uncategorized

Trevor Noah Says Black Women Are Strong Leaders

It's nice to know that the "Daily Show" host appreciates the strength of the sistas'.

3 hours ago

Danielle Jennings
Leave a comment

Recently, Daily Show host Trevor Noah expressed his admiration for black women and their undying strength, especially during tough times. In response to the recent Women’s Marches that took place worldwide, Noah says that leadership is a prominent characteristic of black women.

'The Daily Show with Trevor Noah' Premiere

Source: Brad Barket / Getty


The Huffington Post reports that Trevor Noah explained that during his South African upbringing he was surrounded by black women activists who wouldn’t hesitate to get their hands dirty and get involved in various serious issues.

In a behind-the-scenes clip from his Comedy Central show, he told the live studio audience, “Because so many of the struggle leaders in South Africa were either imprisoned or exiled, the movement in South Africa was held together in large part by women in the country,” Noah said.

He further stressed his point about black women being leaders when he continued with, “I grew up in a world that was very matriarchal and where women were the most dangerous freedom fighters that existed. Nelson Mandela was an icon, but the police in the country were afraid of Winnie Mandela.”

Noah’s comments come at a time when some black women were questioning his loyalty and appreciation after he appeared to be developing a friendship with Alt-Right talking head Tomi Lahren, who was a guest on his show late last year.

Check out today’s Top Stories here:

https://hellobeautiful.com/2923310/jay-z-dodges-donald-trump-question/

https://hellobeautiful.com/2923385/chris-browns-lamborghini-found-totaled-in-beverly-hills/

black women , celebrity news , entertainment news , the daily show , Trevor Noah , TV news

Also On 97.9 The Beat:

In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017

3 photos Launch gallery

In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017

Continue reading Trevor Noah Says Black Women Are Strong Leaders

In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017

A <strong><a href="https://newsone.com/tag/newsone/">NewsOne</a></strong> gallery of the celebrities who lost their lives in 2017.

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
Big Sean In Concert
BIG SEAN ON ‘THE DAILY SHOW’
 17 hours ago
2015 BET Awards - Red Carpet
THE AMERICANOS, TY DOLLA $IGN, FRENCH MONTANA &…
 17 hours ago
Extra Butter: The Men Of ‘Resident Evil’ Had…
 1 day ago
Paris Jackson Talks MJ’s Murder And Getting Revenge
 1 day ago
Big Sean And Fabolous Perform On Hip Hop Nation At SiriusXM Studios
Big Sean Raised $100K for Citizens of Flint,…
 1 day ago
Teyana Taylor Partners With Reebok As Brand Ambassador (Video)
 1 day ago
ATL Community Leader Greg Clay Addresses Poverty, Education,…
 2 days ago
Ron Galella Archive - File Photos 2011
Watch The First Part Of BET’s TV Special…
 2 days ago
Chrisette Michele
Chrisette Michele Says Her Family Disowned Her For…
 2 days ago
Jhené Aiko Explains “Hopping On The D,” Discusses…
 2 days ago
Lebron James Goes At Trump For Quoting ‘Dark…
 2 days ago
'The Magnificent Seven' Premiere - 73rd Venice Film Festival
Oscar Nominations 2017: Denzel Washington, Octavia Spencer and…
 2 days ago
Sevyn Streeter All Grown Up & Disrupted? Exclusive Interview
 2 days ago
kehlani at 97-9 the beat
Beat Exclusive: Get To Know Kehlani [VIDEO]
 3 days ago
106 & Park Live
Remy Ma Reveals She Suffered A Miscarriage
 3 days ago
‘LHHNYS7’ Recap: Remy Ma And Papoose Suffer A…
 3 days ago
photos