Bell Biv DeVoe On How It Feels To Receive A Star On The Hollywood Walk Of Fame [EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW]

21 hours ago

97.9 The Beat Staff
Bell Biv DeVoe called up and chatted with Headkrack about BET’s “The New Edition Story,” and all of the hardships they have overcome as a group. They talk about having recently received a star on the Walk of Fame, and what that represents to them. The R&B crooners also dish about bumping into fans who visited their hotel rooms on tour years ago.

They talk about their brand new album- the group’s first one in 15 years -which drops Friday, on the final night of the series on BET. Plus, they pick their favorite Bell Biv DeVoe and New Edition songs. Click on the audio player to hear more in this exclusive interview from “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.”

