Mexican President Cancels Meeting With Trump Amid Border Wall Tensions

Photo by

News & Gossip
Home > News & Gossip

Mexican President Cancels Meeting With Trump Amid Border Wall Tensions

Mexico and the United States have enjoyed an amicable relationship, but Trump's presidency and his continued efforts to make Mexico pay for the wall, risks their alliance.

6 hours ago

NewsOne Staff
Leave a comment

On Thursday morning, Mexican President Enrique Peña Nieto cancelled a January 31 meeting with President Trump over continued back and forth over the construction and payment of a border wall that would bar entry into the U.S., The Washington Post reports.

The announcement comes after Peña Nieto’s Wednesday recorded message to Trump’s administration voicing his disapproval over two executive orders Trump signed which would ramp up efforts to build the wall and lead to a significant crackdown on illegal immigration. In the same message Peña Nieto made it clear he had every intention of attending the scheduling meeting.

However, Peña Nieto may have had a change of heart after Trump tweeted that the meeting may as well be cancelled if the Mexican government continues to refuse funding for the wall.

Mexico and the United States have enjoyed an amicable relationship, but Trump’s presidency and his continued efforts to make Mexico pay for the wall, risks their alliance.

The Post writes:

“The growing conflict between the United States and Mexico has quickly deteriorated since Trump took power. Trump has proposed several policies that Mexico opposes, including the renegotiation of the North American Free Trade Agreement, increased deportations, and the border wall.

Peña Nieto and other Mexican officials repeatedly condemned the idea of a border wall — one of Trump’s signature promises and a rallying cry for his supporters — during last year’s U.S. presidential campaign. Since Trump’s election, Peña Nieto has insisted that Mexico won’t pay for the wall, casting the issue as a matter of dignity and principle for the nation.”

On Thursday the AP reported Mark Morgan, the chief of U.S. Border Patrol, left the agency in charge of securing America’s borders between Mexico and Canada. His departure occurred less than 24 hours of Trump’s announcement to begin construction on the wall at the Mexican border.

Morgan’s departure follows a separate Thursday morning announcement that several top State Department officials resigned from their posts.

This is a developing story.

SOURCE: The Washington PostAP

SEE ALSO:

President Donald Trump’s Voter Fraud Claims Could Lead To More Voter Suppression

NEWS ROUNDUP: Trump To Sign Executive Order For Mexican Border Wall…AND MORE

End Of Days: Twitter Reacts To Donald Trump’s Inauguration

15 photos Launch gallery

End Of Days: Twitter Reacts To Donald Trump’s Inauguration

Continue reading End Of Days: Twitter Reacts To Donald Trump’s Inauguration

End Of Days: Twitter Reacts To Donald Trump’s Inauguration

The day has come. Donald J. Trump is officially President of the United States of America. Here’s Twitter’s reactions.

border wall , donald trump , executive action , President Enrique Peña Nieto

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
Big Sean In Concert
BIG SEAN ON ‘THE DAILY SHOW’
 12 hours ago
2015 BET Awards - Red Carpet
THE AMERICANOS, TY DOLLA $IGN, FRENCH MONTANA &…
 12 hours ago
Extra Butter: The Men Of ‘Resident Evil’ Had…
 1 day ago
Paris Jackson Talks MJ’s Murder And Getting Revenge
 1 day ago
Big Sean And Fabolous Perform On Hip Hop Nation At SiriusXM Studios
Big Sean Raised $100K for Citizens of Flint,…
 1 day ago
Teyana Taylor Partners With Reebok As Brand Ambassador (Video)
 1 day ago
ATL Community Leader Greg Clay Addresses Poverty, Education,…
 1 day ago
Ron Galella Archive - File Photos 2011
Watch The First Part Of BET’s TV Special…
 1 day ago
Chrisette Michele
Chrisette Michele Says Her Family Disowned Her For…
 1 day ago
Jhené Aiko Explains “Hopping On The D,” Discusses…
 1 day ago
Lebron James Goes At Trump For Quoting ‘Dark…
 2 days ago
'The Magnificent Seven' Premiere - 73rd Venice Film Festival
Oscar Nominations 2017: Denzel Washington, Octavia Spencer and…
 2 days ago
Sevyn Streeter All Grown Up & Disrupted? Exclusive Interview
 2 days ago
kehlani at 97-9 the beat
Beat Exclusive: Get To Know Kehlani [VIDEO]
 2 days ago
106 & Park Live
Remy Ma Reveals She Suffered A Miscarriage
 2 days ago
‘LHHNYS7’ Recap: Remy Ma And Papoose Suffer A…
 3 days ago
photos