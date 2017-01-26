Rapper Big Sean Puts His Name To Good Use And Raises $100,000 For Flint

Photo by

His efforts are to curb one of the worst public health disasters in the U.S.

8 hours ago

NewsOne Staff
B

ig Sean adds his name to the list of several high-profile celebrities who have lent their time and efforts to raise money for the Flint water crisis, according to The Detroit News.

On Tuesday’s episode of “The Daily Show,” the Detroit native revealed his non-profit, the Sean Anderson Foundation, raised over $100,000 on behalf of Community Foundation of Greater Flint Michigan. Funds are contributed through a CrowdRise campaign called #HealFlintKid.

The rapper’s efforts are to curb one of the worst public health disasters in the U.S. The water crisis is “far from over,” he said to host Trevor Noah. “It’s something that should’ve been prevented and could’ve been prevented, so it’s just disgusting to think about the damages that these families and even kids have to go through with the lead poisoning,” he concluded.

His experience with lead poisoning hit home; his mother suffered from lead poisoning when she was young.

“It was very hard for her to deal with, but she was able, through holistic care and homeopathic remedies, was able to reverse a lot of the effects,” he said.

Flint’s Water Crisis has been a public health epidemic since April of 2014, when high levels of lead in Flint’s water supply were made public. Flint officials announced earlier this week that lead levels were below federal limits.

Residents questioned the status of a $100 million water bill signed by former President Barack Obama last month, after a series of directives signed by President Trump aimed at the EPA threatened to freeze funding.

On Wednesday C. Heidi Grether, director of Michigan’s state Director of Environmental Quality, wrote a letter of thanks to Catherine McCabe, which indicated state funds designated to the writer crisis will remain intact, according to MLive.com.

SOURCE: The Detroit News, MLive.com

