Evening Minute: Poet Nikki Giovanni Wishes Trump Was ‘On A Plane That Crashed And Burned’

Poet Nikki Giovanni Wishes Trump Were A Plane Crashed And Burned

Giovanni had some harsh words for President Trump and Vice President Pence.

Poet

“The best thing that could happen to America would be if Trump and Pence were on a plane that crashed and burned,” she said in a recent interview with Huffington Post.

Yikes!

The reporter tried to give Giovanni a chance to dial back her comments, but she refused.

“I’m old and I learned many years ago that I shouldn’t say what I don’t mean. Print every word of it. I’m not re-wording anything. My heart breaks for the next generation with these fools in the White House. Asking us to give Trump a chance is like asking Jews to give Hitler a chance. I read that eight percent of blacks voted for him. That’s like a vote for slavery,” Giovanni said.

She also shared that she was “proud” of the Women’s Marches that happened around the country last weekend.

“In Washington it was so crowded that you couldn’t move. These women were telling Donald Trump ‘not on our watch’. Saying they won’t bow down or bend over and take the worse from him. Why take abortion away and make us have children and then deny those kids healthcare?”

And while she has no faith in the Trump administration, she does hope that Americans will reach out to each other in order to heal.

“All white people are not alike. You have right wing fools sucking America dry, and crazy racist in powerful positions. However, there are great people in all colors. Good and bad in all colors. The people at the Women’s Marches were good people. You can’t let the fools make you think everybody is a fool. You need to learn the difference between the good and the bad,” she said.

Viral Video Of Violent Girl Fight Leads To Arrests

group of women fighting, which which drew a crowd as more than 50 people, has led to a series of arrests.

A viral video of

According to WKMG ClickOrlando, the Leesburg Florida police said that the video had been shared 25,000 shares on Facebook by Tuesday afternoon. The cellphone camera footage shows a group of people fighting near several town homes.

It’s believed that the fight started over a disagreement over Facebook and then spilled out into the streets, WKMG wrote.

“I haven’t seen that many people out here in a long long time and we have block parties and everything, but that many people never come out,” a neighbor said.

“People love confusion. So, whenever you get people that are fighting, or doing something else, you know just not good, people are just going to share it. It’s sad, but it’s the truth,” a neighbor added.

“I felt really bad because I know a lot of the girls personally. And when stuff like that happens, it always escalates. People end up going to jail. People end up losing their jobs, their houses. It’s just, it’s not OK.”

Police said that they’ve already identified a couple of people in the video, but are still looking to identify the rest of those involved.

Roxane Gay Pulls Upcoming Book From Publisher Simon & Schuster Over Milo Yiannopoulos Deal

Roxane Gay protests Milo Yiannopoulos book deal by ending hers with Simon & Schuster: https://t.co/Pivf6jHRJ6 pic.twitter.com/bq9YIk2HCp — Slate (@Slate) January 26, 2017

Author Roxane Gay isn’t afraid to put her money where her mouth is.

She has decided to not allow Simon & Schuster to publish her upcoming book because of the company’s $250,000 book deal with professional alt-right troll Milo Yiannopoulos, says Slate.

Gay’s book, How to Be Heard, was supposed to be published in March 2018, but Gay tweeted on Monday that she pulled her book from the publisher TED Books, which is working with Simon & Schuster for a new book series.

In a statement she made to BuzzFeed, Gay further explained her decision.

“I can’t in good conscience let them publish it while they also publish Milo, so I told my agent over the weekend to pull the project,” Gay told BuzzFeed.

“Milo has every right to say what he wants to say, however distasteful I and many others find it to be,” she added.

“He doesn’t have a right to have a book published by a major publisher but he has, in some bizarre twist of fate, been afforded that privilege. So be it. I’m not interested in doing business with a publisher willing to grant him that privilege.”

PREACH!

Gay has not found a new publisher for her book.

I guess the news out. Everythjng I need to say is in my statement. I can afford to take this stand. Not everyone can. Remember that. — roxane gay (@rgay) January 25, 2017

RELATED NEWS:

Mom Outraged After School Dental Program Removes Child’s Teeth Without Her Knowing

Former Football Player Ricky Williams Was Stopped And Frisked While Taking A Walk

Teenager Kidnapped At Birth Defends Her Abductor: ‘I Was Given The Best Life’

Also On 97.9 The Beat: