Why Da Brat Thinks Gary With Da Tea’s TV Show Will Be A Success [EXCLUSIVE]

Your browser does not support iframes.

The morning show crew was hype about the season finale of “Rickey Smiley For Real!” Even though the episode marked the end of the season, it was the beginning of a lot of new and exciting things for everyone, especially Gary With Da Tea. The episode debuted a sneak peak of Gary’s TV show.

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

Close Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription.

Da Brat got to see Gary’s show for herself, and she was blown away! She explains exactly why she thinks Gary With Da Tea was made for television. Click on the audio player to hear more in this exclusive clip from “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.”

RELATED: Da Brat Explains Why She Was Mad At Headkrack On “Rickey Smiley For Real” [EXCLUSIVE]

RELATED: Gary Tries To Say Beyonce Isn’t Aging Well & Da Brat Is Not Having It [EXCLUSIVE]

RELATED: “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show” Cast Discusses Gary With Da Tea’s Uniquely Powerful Gas [EXCLUSIVE]