Why Da Brat Thinks Gary With Da Tea’s TV Show Will Be A Success [EXCLUSIVE]

The morning show crew was hype about the season finale of “Rickey Smiley For Real!” Even though the episode marked the end of the season, it was the beginning of a lot of new and exciting things for everyone, especially Gary With Da Tea. The episode debuted a sneak peak of Gary’s TV show.
Da Brat got to see Gary’s show for herself, and she was blown away! She explains exactly why she thinks Gary With Da Tea was made for television. Click on the audio player to hear more in this exclusive clip from “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.”
Gary With Da Tea [PHOTOS]
23 photos Launch gallery
1. Porsha Stewart & Gary With Da Tea
1 of 23
2. Gary With Da Tea Rocks A Beard
2 of 23
3. Gary With Da Tea At “Love & Hip Hop Atlanta” Season 2 Premiere
3 of 23
4. Gary With Da Tea’s “Dish Nation” Head Shot
4 of 23
5. A Gary With Da Tea Classic
5 of 23
6. Gary With Da Tea, Rickey Smiley & Ebony Steele
6 of 23
7. Rasheeda & Gary With Da Tea
7 of 23
8. Earnest Pugh & Gary With Da Tea
8 of 23
9. Toya Wright, Reginae Carter, Memphitz & Gary With Da Tea
9 of 23
10. Ray J & Gary With Da Tea
10 of 23
11. Kirk Frost, Rasheeda & Gary With Da Tea
11 of 23
12. Noree Victoria & Gary With Da Tea
Source:Glenn Woods
12 of 23
13. Ca$h Out & Gary With Da Tea
Source:Glenn Woods
13 of 23
14. Gary With Da Tea & Rickey Smiley
14 of 23
15. Gary With Da Tea at “The Rickey Smiley Show” Premiere in Atlanta
Source:Glenn Woods
15 of 23
16. Sweet Brown & Gary With Da Tea
16 of 23
17. Gary With Da Tea At Attention!
17 of 23
18. Gary With Da Tea Behind The Scenes
18 of 23
19. Gary With Da Tea & Mona Scott-Young
19 of 23
20. Gary With Da Tea, Mz. Shyneka, Kirk Frost & Rasheeda
20 of 23
21. Gary With Da Tea & Shawty Lo
21 of 23
22. Gary With Da Tea, Traci Steele & DJ Babey Drew
22 of 23
23. Gary With Da Tea’s Feet
23 of 23