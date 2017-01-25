Rickey Smiley Morning Show
Why Da Brat Thinks Gary With Da Tea’s TV Show Will Be A Success [EXCLUSIVE]

15 hours ago

97.9 The Beat Staff
The morning show crew was hype about the season finale of “Rickey Smiley For Real!” Even though the episode marked the end of the season, it was the beginning of a lot of new and exciting things for everyone, especially Gary With Da Tea. The episode debuted a sneak peak of Gary’s TV show.

Da Brat got to see Gary’s show for herself, and she was blown away! She explains exactly why she thinks Gary With Da Tea was made for television. Click on the audio player to hear more in this exclusive clip from “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.”

photos