HAUTE OR NAUGHT: Rita Ora Spotted On Movie Set In Rome

2 hours ago

97.9 The Beat Staff
Singer Rita Ora has been busy building up her platform with her career as a singer and now as an actress. Rita was spotted on the set of the movie Wonderwell, looking as sexy as ever. Her role in the movie has been kept on the low, but she will clearly have a presence in the movie according to the hot ensembles she’s been wearing while shooting the film.

Rita sported a fluffly black short dress that did nothing but show off her toned figure. She also had on black thigh high boots to accompany her little black dress look. Rita also had elbow-length leather gloves that only added to her short and sexy look.

Her 1920’s inspired short platinum blond cut is a first and definitely fits Rita and her daring outfit. The spider-shaped earrings and broach only makes us curious as to what kind of role Rita will be playing in this movie. It’s rumored that she will be playing a fashion designer -which would be very fitting if that’s the case.

The 26-year old, who recently celebrated 11 million followers on Instagram, also appeared in the summer hit 50 Shades of Grey.

Beauties, do you think her look is HAUGHT or NAUGHT? Take our poll below!


