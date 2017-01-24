News & Gossip
Jermaine Jackson Jr. And ‘Shahs Of Sunset’ Star Asa Soltan Announce Birth Of Their Son

21 hours ago

USA: Motown Family Night on Broadway - Theatre Arrivals

The Jackson family has another reason to celebrate.

Jermaine Jackson Jr. and his bae Shahs of Sunset star Asa Soltan welcomed their new bundle of joy on Jan. 20. In an Instagram post Monday, Asa revealed that Soltan Jackson was born to overjoyed parents.

The 40-year-old star wrote,

Lovers. We gave birth to our precious son on January 20th 2017. His name is Soltan Jackson and we are completely in Love with him. Mami, Baby, and Daddy are all doing well. Thank you from the bottom of our hearts for all your well wishes and prayers. We are literally in heaven with our precious Soltan.

The couple announced their pregnancy just a few months ago to People magazine.

The news comes just weeks after Jermaine Jr.’s aunt, Janet Jackson, welcomed her baby Eissa Al Mana with hubby Wissam Al Mana.

Congratulations to Asa, Jermaine and their families.

