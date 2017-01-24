Rickey Smiley Morning Show
Home > Rickey Smiley Morning Show

Why What Azealia Banks Said About The Women’s March Is Actually Fair [EXCLUSIVE]

19 hours ago

97.9 The Beat Staff
Leave a comment


Azealia Banks has essentially worn out her welcome in popular culture. After dropping the song “212” in 2011, fans instantly fell in love with her, but her attacks on social media soon became more and more erratic, until for the most part, people cancelled her.

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

But Azealia is still talking. After the major Women’s march that went on worldwide this past weekend, she had some harsh words to say- but they weren’t entirely unreasonable. Click on the audio player to hear more in this clip from the Hip-Hop Spot on “The Rickey Smiley Mornings Show.”

RELATED: Hip-Hop Spot: Why It’s Hard To Defend Azealia Banks [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

RELATED:  Did Azealia Banks Come For The Wrong Person This Time? [EXCLUSIVE AUDIO]

RELATED: How Azealia Banks Made Herself Look Crazy Again [EXCLUSIVE AUDIO]

Skai Jackson vs. Azealia Banks Memes

7 photos Launch gallery

Skai Jackson vs. Azealia Banks Memes

Continue reading Skai Jackson vs. Azealia Banks Memes

Skai Jackson vs. Azealia Banks Memes

AZEALIA BANKS , HEADKRACK , Hip-Hop Spot , Women’s March

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
Ron Galella Archive - File Photos 2011
Watch The First Part Of BET’s TV Special…
 5 hours ago
Chrisette Michele
Chrisette Michele Says Her Family Has Disowned Her…
 5 hours ago
Lebron James Goes At Trump For Quoting ‘Dark…
 20 hours ago
'The Magnificent Seven' Premiere - 73rd Venice Film Festival
Oscar Nominations 2017: Denzel Washington, Octavia Spencer and…
 24 hours ago
Sevyn Streeter All Grown Up & Disrupted? Exclusive Interview
 24 hours ago
kehlani at 97-9 the beat
Beat Exclusive: Get To Know Kehlani [VIDEO]
 1 day ago
106 & Park Live
Remy Ma Reveals She Suffered A Miscarriage
 1 day ago
‘LHHNYS7’ Recap: Remy Ma And Papoose Suffer A…
 2 days ago
Sprint Buys Into Tidal at $200 Million &…
 2 days ago
Jake Gyllenhaal & Ryan Reynolds Set To Take…
 2 days ago
Rapper Soulja Boy Charged with Felony Weapon Charges
 2 days ago
Shawty Redd: Trap Or Die With Jeezy, Gucci…
 2 days ago
2013 BET Awards - Arrivals
TRAVI$ SCOTT “GOOSEBUMPS” ON ‘JIMMY KIMMEL LIVE!’
 2 days ago
Ariana Grande Hosts Official iHeartRadio After Party at 1 OAK at the Mirage
BIG SEAN “BOUNCE BACK” & “SUNDAY MORNING JETPACK”…
 2 days ago
Keke Palmer Says Trey Songz Used “Sexual Intimidation”…
 2 days ago
Kanye West Focusing On Family But Could Have…
 2 days ago
photos