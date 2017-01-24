Rickey Smiley Morning Show
Home > Rickey Smiley Morning Show

What The Women’s March Should Remind Us About Black Women [EXCLUSIVE]

19 hours ago

97.9 The Beat Staff
Leave a comment


The Women’s March this weekend was an amazing moment globally for the fight for women’s rights. Jeff Johnson shouts out the awesome trio of women who were behind the march’s organization, but cautions against a trend often seen in feminist movements.

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

He highlights the importance of uplifting black women’s voices, because they sometimes get drowned out by white supremacy. Click on the audio player to hear more in this exclusive clip from “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.

RELATED: Rickey Smiley & Son Denounce Anti-Black Women Comments On “Rickey Smiley For Real” [EXCLUSIVE]

RELATED: Black Women Share Why They Love Black Men [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

RELATED: : What Beyonce’s “Lemonade” Reveals About Black Women [EXCLUSIVE AUDIO]

Celebrities Support Women’s March Across The Globe

14 photos Launch gallery

Celebrities Support Women’s March Across The Globe

Continue reading What The Women’s March Should Remind Us About Black Women [EXCLUSIVE]

Celebrities Support Women’s March Across The Globe

black women , Jeff Johnson , Women’s March

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
Ron Galella Archive - File Photos 2011
Watch The First Part Of BET’s TV Special…
 5 hours ago
Chrisette Michele
Chrisette Michele Says Her Family Has Disowned Her…
 5 hours ago
Lebron James Goes At Trump For Quoting ‘Dark…
 20 hours ago
'The Magnificent Seven' Premiere - 73rd Venice Film Festival
Oscar Nominations 2017: Denzel Washington, Octavia Spencer and…
 24 hours ago
Sevyn Streeter All Grown Up & Disrupted? Exclusive Interview
 24 hours ago
kehlani at 97-9 the beat
Beat Exclusive: Get To Know Kehlani [VIDEO]
 1 day ago
106 & Park Live
Remy Ma Reveals She Suffered A Miscarriage
 1 day ago
‘LHHNYS7’ Recap: Remy Ma And Papoose Suffer A…
 2 days ago
Sprint Buys Into Tidal at $200 Million &…
 2 days ago
Jake Gyllenhaal & Ryan Reynolds Set To Take…
 2 days ago
Rapper Soulja Boy Charged with Felony Weapon Charges
 2 days ago
Shawty Redd: Trap Or Die With Jeezy, Gucci…
 2 days ago
2013 BET Awards - Arrivals
TRAVI$ SCOTT “GOOSEBUMPS” ON ‘JIMMY KIMMEL LIVE!’
 2 days ago
Ariana Grande Hosts Official iHeartRadio After Party at 1 OAK at the Mirage
BIG SEAN “BOUNCE BACK” & “SUNDAY MORNING JETPACK”…
 2 days ago
Keke Palmer Says Trey Songz Used “Sexual Intimidation”…
 2 days ago
Kanye West Focusing On Family But Could Have…
 2 days ago
photos