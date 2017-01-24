What The Women’s March Should Remind Us About Black Women [EXCLUSIVE]

Your browser does not support iframes.

The Women’s March this weekend was an amazing moment globally for the fight for women’s rights. Jeff Johnson shouts out the awesome trio of women who were behind the march’s organization, but cautions against a trend often seen in feminist movements.

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

Close Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription.

He highlights the importance of uplifting black women’s voices, because they sometimes get drowned out by white supremacy. Click on the audio player to hear more in this exclusive clip from “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.”

RELATED: Rickey Smiley & Son Denounce Anti-Black Women Comments On “Rickey Smiley For Real” [EXCLUSIVE]

RELATED: Black Women Share Why They Love Black Men [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

RELATED: : What Beyonce’s “Lemonade” Reveals About Black Women [EXCLUSIVE AUDIO]