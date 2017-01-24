NEWS ROUNDUP: Alabama Appoints Its First Black Woman District Attorney…AND MORE

NewsOne Staff

Lynneice Washington has made history as the first African-American woman to become District Attorney in the state of Alabama. Earlier in her career, Washington served as an assistant DA at the Jefferson County District Attorney’s Office. She stepped down from her position as a judge in Bessemer Municipal Court to run for the DA position. “I know the people, I know the community and I think it’s time, it’s time for change and I plan to be the one to implement that change, positive change,” said Washington. “I want to include, I want to be rooted in the community.” Read more.

A new report slated to be released on Tuesday will examine Columbia University’s historical connection to slavery. The report will detail how the institution profited from slave-related wealth and aided in increasing it during the 1700s. Documents from the 18th century show that the college’s then-treasurer Augustus Van Horne noted the endowment would let alumni and other prominent New Yorkers borrow money to help “subsidize the mercantile and other business activities of men who profited from slavery.” Lee Bollinger, the president of Columbia University, says that even though this piece of history is complex, it is essential to know. “Every institution should know its history, the bad and the good,” said Bollinger. “It’s hard to grasp just how profoundly our contemporary society is still affected by what has happened over the past two or three centuries.” Read more.

As part of his settlement with Walmart, comedian Tracy Morgan has been asked to turn over six years of his tax returns and other personal financial documents. According to reports, Ohio Casualty Insurance Company and Liberty Insurance Underwriters, the insurers for Walmart, are trying to dispute their responsibility to pay “exorbitant” amounts of money they promised to give Morgan and comedian Ardie Fuqua. Both Morgan and Fuqua received private settlements from the company following the deadly New Jersey Turnpike collision that took place on July 7, 2014. The family of their friend James McNair, who died in the accident, received a $10 million settlement. The insurance companies are now claiming that Morgan’s potential earnings were not as compromised as they initially expected and that Walmart overcompensated when making the settlement. Morgan has 20 days to hand over the documents. Read more.

Members of the R&B collective New Edition have received a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame. The star, which was unveiled on Monday, marks the 2,600th star on the Walk of Fame. Members Ricky Bell, Michael Bivins, Ronnie DeVoe, Ralph Tresvant, Bobby Brown, and Johnny Gill were all at the induction ceremony. Nearly 1,500 fans came out to celebrate the milestone. The legendary R&B group has had 18 multi-platinum albums, 14 No. 1 hits, and received four American Music Awards. A miniseries titled The New Edition Story, which will highlight the group’s ups and downs in the music industry, is slated to air on BET on Tuesday at 9:00 p.m. ET. Read more.

