Black Tony Wants Rickey Smiley To Get Gucci Mane To Perform At The Super Bowl [EXCLUSIVE]

Your browser does not support iframes.

It’s official: the New England Patriots and the Atlanta Falcons will be the teams battling it out at this year’s Super Bowl. Music fans are still dreaming about their ideal half time performer, even though it has been confirmed that Lady Gaga will headline this year.

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

Close Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription.

With an Atlanta team heading to the super bowl, Black Tony wants Gucci Mane to perform- and he thinks Rickey Smiley can hook it up. Click on the audio player to hear more in this exclusive clip from “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.”

RELATED: Gucci Mane On Whether He Would Perform At Donald Trump’s Inauguration [EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW]

RELATED: Black Tony Is Heartbroken When Gucci Mane Finds Out About His Stolen Shoes [EXCLUSIVE AUDIO]

RELATED: Black Tony Says He Was On TV With Gucci Mane [EXCLUSIVE AUDIO]