Black Tony Wants Rickey Smiley To Get Gucci Mane To Perform At The Super Bowl [EXCLUSIVE]

13 hours ago

97.9 The Beat Staff
It’s official: the New England Patriots and the Atlanta Falcons will be the teams battling it out at this year’s Super Bowl. Music fans are still dreaming about their ideal half time performer, even though it has been confirmed that Lady Gaga will headline this year.

With an Atlanta team heading to the super bowl, Black Tony wants Gucci Mane to perform- and he thinks Rickey Smiley can hook it up. Click on the audio player to hear more in this exclusive clip from “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.”

