Keshia Knight-Pulliam Finally Gives Birth To Baby Girl

Photo by

News & Gossip
Home > Uncategorized

Keshia Knight-Pulliam Finally Gives Birth To Baby Girl

This is a wonderful end to what was a very tumultuous pregnancy.

3 hours ago

Danielle Jennings
Leave a comment

Little Rudy Huxtable is all grown up! That’s right, The Cosby Show actress Keshia Knight-Pulliam has given birth to a baby girl and is now officially part of the Mommy Club. Keshia even gave her new daughter a name that is truly befitting of a princess.

As reported by E! News, Keshia Knight-Pulliam gave birth to her first child, a daughter named Ella Grace. Despite having a very tumultuous pregnancy, due to the breakdown and ultimate end of her marriage to former Real Housewives of Atlanta star Ed Hartwell last year, Keshia continued to soldier on and shared her pregnancy journey on social media for her fans to follow.

After initially announcing her pregnancy in July 2016, Ed Hartwell filed for divorce only a few days later. What followed was a nasty bout of the former NFL player bashing her and demanding a DNA test. Nevertheless, all of that drama appears to be over now and Keshia has a healthy baby girl that will no doubt take up most of her time and attention.

She posted the first pic of baby Ella Grace on Instagram that shows her holding the newborn. You can check out the picture BELOW:

Ella Grace has arrived!!! 📸: @mrpulliam

A photo posted by Keshia Knight Pulliam (@keshiaknightpulliam) on

 

We here at HB want to send huge congratulations to Keshia Knight-Pulliam and wish her nothing but happiness as she experiences the joys of motherhood!

 

Check out today’s Top Stories here:

https://hellobeautiful.com/2922937/barack-obama-writes-letter-to-young-girl-viral-video/

https://hellobeautiful.com/2922887/future-baby-ciara-russell-wilson-womens-march/

celebrity babies , celebrity births , celebrity news , entertainment news , Keshia Knight Pulliam , TV news

Also On 97.9 The Beat:
comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
2013 BET Awards - Arrivals
TRAVI$ SCOTT “GOOSEBUMPS” ON ‘JIMMY KIMMEL LIVE!’
 16 hours ago
Ariana Grande Hosts Official iHeartRadio After Party at 1 OAK at the Mirage
BIG SEAN “BOUNCE BACK” & “SUNDAY MORNING JETPACK”…
 16 hours ago
‘RHOAS9’ Recap: Porsha Explains Her Brain Situation And…
 24 hours ago
Keke Palmer Calls Out Trey Songz For Using…
 1 day ago
MC Lyte Has Found Love
 1 day ago
Steve Harvey’s Feelings Were Hurt From Trump Backlash
 1 day ago
Lil Mo Gives Unwarranted Defense Of Chrisette Michele’s…
 1 day ago
Justin Bieber
R&B BEEF??? Justin Bieber Calls The Weeknd’s Music…
 2 days ago
March And Rally In Support Of Women’s Rights…
 2 days ago
#StayWokeAndFight: NAACP Youth to Rally Before Women’s March
 3 days ago
Vin Diesel Talks New ‘xXx’ Movie, Shares Secret…
 3 days ago
OUT THE CLOSET: iLoveMakonnen Reveals He’s Gay
 3 days ago
Jay Ellis Talks Role In ‘Like Cotton Twines’…
 3 days ago
2012 Bumbershoot Festival - Day 2 - Seattle, WA
Big Sean and Aziz Ansari Drop Hilarious “SNL”…
 3 days ago
Study ‘Politics of Kanye West: Black Genius and…
 4 days ago
A Message From Our Future: Young, Black Girls…
 4 days ago
photos