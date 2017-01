JahLion Sound & DJ Nabs Celebrate The Real DJs [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

Your browser does not support iframes.

It is National DJ Day! The legendary DJ Nabs explains how he learned to DJ from the greats in the 70s and 80s, and how his love and passion for DJing has carried his career through to success. He also talks with JahLion Sound about why changes in technology shouldn’t deter DJs from studying the greats and techniques of the beginning, not just of today’s day and age.

Plus, DJs from across the country celebrate their day by highlighting the characteristics of good DJs, who are motivated by their passions and not limited in their learning of and dedication to the craft. Check out this exclusive video to hear more and to join in on our salute to our DJs, in this clip brought to you by “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.”

