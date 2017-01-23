Entertainment News
Keke Palmer Says Trey Songz Used “Sexual Intimidation” To Get Her In His Music Video

18 hours ago

Keke Palmer isn’t happy with Trey Songz.

On Friday, Trey Songz released his music video for his “Pick Up The Phone (Remix)” with Fabolous, and one person was incredibly unhappy to see themselves featured in it. Following the release of the video, singer/actor Keke Palmer has blasted Trey Songz on Instagram, claiming that Songz used “sexual intimidation” to get Palmer to be in the video. Palmer was at Songz’s house during the filming of the music video for a party. Here’s an excerpt of what Palmer had to say about the incident with Trey:”This is preposterous. How am I in this video Trey? … After you found me in a closet HIDING because I was so afraid of anymore conflict. Literally my last option was to hide because you all would not listen when I said I did not want to be in the video the FIRST time. Just cause you give someone food and alcohol and throw in a little sexual intimidation doesn’t mean they will buckle.” 

https://www.instagram.com/p/BPk6GeTDyVN/

This is preposterous. How am I in this video Trey? After you found me in a closet HIDING because I was so afraid of anymore conflict. Literally my last option was to hide because you all would not listen when I said I did not want to be in the video the FIRST time. Just cause you give someone food and alcohol and throw in a little sexual intimidation doesn't mean they will buckle. Yet, you still disrespected me as a young women, whom you've known since she was TWELVE. YOU STILL, defied my wishes and in turn showed your lack of respect for a brand that took me fourteen years to build and put me in the video against my wishes. Come on bruh, I clearly said no and you said okay, yet I was being secretly filmed when you told me "let me just show you the idea"?? Wow. This is what I'm referring to in my previous post, this is the sexism and misogyny I refer to because if I was a dude, he wouldn't have even tried me like this. Let this be a lesson to all, I'm not for the bullshit. I'm serious about my business and you will not use my likeness without MY permission. When you in front of a boss you treat them like one, like I treat YOU. NO MEANS NO!!!!!!! People have to listen to women and stop questioning them and their intelligence. Speak up, cause when you look someone in the face and they say "I understand. You don't have to feel pressured to do the video" and they STILL put you in it, it is a violation. It would be great to be able to handle these things privately but why when they aren't respected?

A photo posted by Laurennnn Palmer (@kekepalmer) on

https://www.instagram.com/p/BPjMH1FDYlK/

