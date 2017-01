Keke Palmer Says Trey Songz Used “Sexual Intimidation” To Get Her In His Music Video

On Friday, Trey Songz released his music video for his “Pick Up The Phone (Remix)” with Fabolous , and one person was incredibly unhappy to see themselves featured in it. Following the release of the video, singer/actor Keke Palmer has blasted Trey Songz on Instagram, claiming that Songz used “sexual intimidation” to get Palmer to be in the video. Palmer was at Songz’s house during the filming of the music video for a party. Here’s an excerpt of what Palmer had to say about the incident with Trey:”This is preposterous. How am I in this video Trey? … After you found me in a closet HIDING because I was so afraid of anymore conflict. Literally my last option was to hide because you all would not listen when I said I did not want to be in the video the FIRST time. Just cause you give someone food and alcohol and throw in a little sexual intimidation doesn’t mean they will buckle.”