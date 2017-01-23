Entertainment News
Rapper Soulja Boy Charged with Felony Weapon Charges

21 hours ago

97.9 The Beat Staff
Boohoo X Jordyn Woods Fashion Event - Arrivals

Source: Steve Granitz / Getty


Soulja Boy has been charged with illegally possessing firearms, the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office announced Monday.

Soulja Boy was arrested at his Hollywood Hills home on Dec. 15 after police found him with a .45 caliber Glock 21 handgun and a Mini Draco AR-IS assault rifle, officials said.

He has been charged with one count each of possession of an assault weapon, felon in possession of a firearm, unlawful firearm activity and misdemeanor receiving stolen property. DA officials said the handgun was reported stolen out of a Huntington Beach police vehicle.

source: KTLA

photos