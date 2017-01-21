National News
The Smell Of Marijuana Justifies Vehicle Search

The possession of small amounts of weed has been decriminalized in Maryland but it’s still a banned substance and gives police probable cause to search a vehicle if they smell it according to a ruling from the state’s highest court.

“Simply put, decriminalization is not synonymous with legalization, and possession of marijuana remains unlawful,” Court of Appeals Judge Shirley M. Watts wrote in a unanimous opinion issued Friday.


