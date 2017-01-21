Chicago Women’s March Canceled Due To Overwhelming Crowd

Chicago Women’s March Canceled Due To Overwhelming Crowd

The rally will still continue, Chicago Tribune reports.

2 days ago

The Women’s March on Chicago has been canceled due to “a mushrooming crowd of 150,000,” Chicago Tribune reports. The rally will still continue, though the initial plan was to march to Federal Plaza at 11:30 a.m.

From Chicago Tribune:

“‘Our march route is flooded. There is no safe way to march. We are just going to sing and dance and make our voices heard here,’ rally and march co-chairwoman Ann Scholhmer told the crowd at Jackson and Columbus drives just before 11 a.m.

Initially, organizers estimated the event would draw 22,000 people and later said it would be closer to 50,000 for the Women’s March on Chicago — one of more than 200-plus such across the globe aimed at sending a message to newly minted U.S. President Donald Trump: that women’s rights shouldn’t be ignored.”

Over 200,000 people are expected to attend the Women’s March on Chicago, which would make it the second-largest in the nation behind the Women’s March on Washington.

SOURCE: Chicago Tribune, Twitter | PHOTO CREDIT: Mario Tama / Getty

